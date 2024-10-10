Pierce Brown joins Yamaha Star Racing for 2025 SuperMotocross season

Pierce Brown will join Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing for the 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship. He joins a packed 250 team that includes the 2024 Pro Motocross and SMX champion Haiden Deegan, Max Anstie, and Nate Thrasher.

Brown ended his 2024 campaign at the top of the podium after finishing second in the first moto and winning the second race to secure the tiebreaker over champion Haiden Deegan.

“I feel like this win has been long overdue,” Brown said after that race. “We’ve been working really hard the last couple of years, and I’m just so stoked we got it done. I can’t thank my team enough; everybody behind me, Will, the whole [Troy Lee Designs] GASGAS team, I mean everybody. It’s just been a fun run. As our [“Venom: The Last Dance”-themed] gear says, this was the last dance so we ended on top, so I’m stoked.”

Brown was happy to end his association with the GASGAS on such a high note while he eagerly anticipated his 2025 announcement.

“I’m stoked to be a part of such a successful team,” Brown said in a press release this week. “We’re going to get to work and come out swinging next year.”

Brown had one of his most successful overall seasons in 2024, finishing fourth in Monster Energy Supercross 250 East competition and eighth in the Pro Motocross outdoor series.

“We’re excited to have Pierce join the team,” said Jensen Hendler, team manager of Yamaha Star Racing. “I think his personality and work ethic will fit right in over here and take him to the next level. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can conquer in 2025!”

