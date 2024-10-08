Christian Craig undergoes off-season knee surgery
Christian Craig announced on social media that he underwent surgery last week to repair damage to his knee, an injury he suffered in the SuperMotocross World Championship finale. A timeline for his return to racing has not yet been announced.
“Not the news I want to share but also not the end of the world,” Craig posted. “In the very last race of the year, I went off the track after the sand section and when I was reentering the track, I slid and dabbed my leg. Didn’t even fall. Unfortunately, surgery was the best option to get it fixed up the right way. Thank you to [Eric Bowman] for getting me in so quick last week! With some hard PT, I shouldn’t be off the bike too long and back to racing with [Star Racing Yamaha] crew.”
Bowman is an orthopedic surgeon operating out of Nashville, Tennessee.
Craig and Star Racing Yamaha announced last week he would return to the team with which he won his 250 Supercross West championship before moving over to Husqvarna for the next two season. Craig’s current deal with Star Racing is as a rider and 250 coach.
More SuperMotocross News
Ernée, France confirmed for 2026 MXoN
Team Australia scores first MXoN victory
Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit
Ironman Raceway to host 2025 MXoN race
Nick Romano confirms departure from Star Yamaha
2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets
Wrist surgery complete for Haiden Deegan
Max Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025 and beyond
Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda
2025 Supercross schedule | 2025 Motocross schedule