Christian Craig undergoes off-season knee surgery

Published October 8, 2024 01:32 PM

Christian Craig announced on social media that he underwent surgery last week to repair damage to his knee, an injury he suffered in the SuperMotocross World Championship finale. A timeline for his return to racing has not yet been announced.

Christian Craig Yamaha Star Racing cropped.jpg
Christian Craig returns to Yamaha Star Racing with a two-year deal as rider, 250 coach
Christian Craig raced with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna for two years after leaving Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing. Now he returns to the team that gave him a title in 2022.
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

“Not the news I want to share but also not the end of the world,” Craig posted. “In the very last race of the year, I went off the track after the sand section and when I was reentering the track, I slid and dabbed my leg. Didn’t even fall. Unfortunately, surgery was the best option to get it fixed up the right way. Thank you to [Eric Bowman] for getting me in so quick last week! With some hard PT, I shouldn’t be off the bike too long and back to racing with [Star Racing Yamaha] crew.”

Bowman is an orthopedic surgeon operating out of Nashville, Tennessee.

Craig and Star Racing Yamaha announced last week he would return to the team with which he won his 250 Supercross West championship before moving over to Husqvarna for the next two season. Craig’s current deal with Star Racing is as a rider and 250 coach.

