 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
151st Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
sexton_denver.jpg
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
With dad on hand, Kody Clemens homers in 1st game at Fenway Park to lead Twins past Red Sox 4-3
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Dallas Stars
Rantanen has hat trick as Stars rally past Avalanche 4-2 in Game 7 to advance to 2nd round
151st Kentucky Derby
Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win helps heal the past and soothe the present

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
davies.jpg
What riders said after Denver Supercross
sexton_denver.jpg
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Deegan clinches 250SX West title in dramatic main

May 3, 2025 10:44 PM
Leigh Diffey and Ricky Carmichael recap a dramatic 250 main event at Denver Supercross, breaking down Haiden Deegan's move on teammate Cole Davies that secured him the title, and more.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_sales_penskev2_250503.jpg
01:49
Scheffler in control after Round 3 at CJ Cup
davies.jpg
09:11
What riders said after Denver Supercross
sexton_denver.jpg
09:53
Sexton delivers in Denver for sixth win of season
nbc_sx_yamahaintrv_250503.jpg
02:33
Simmons talks Yamaha’s approach ahead of SX finale
nbc_sx_denverhl_250503.jpg
22:01
Highlights: Supercross Round 16, Denver
nbc_sx_cooper_250503.jpg
01:44
Cooper found a good flow for podium finish
golfinsperity.jpg
03:53
HLs: Golf’s legends compete in 9-hole scramble
nbc_sx_webb_250503.jpg
01:37
Webb under the weather in ‘tough’ Denver main
nbc_sx_sexton_250503.jpg
45
Sexton was ‘seeing red’ en route to Denver win
nbc_golf_pga_cjcuplitesrd3_250503.jpg
11:28
Highlights: The CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250503.jpg
05:34
Scheffler: ‘Fortunate’ to finish Round 3 of CJ Cup
nbc_sx_deegan_250503.jpg
02:28
Deegan ‘was going to do anything’ for Denver win
nbc_sx_marchbanks_250503.jpg
54
Marchbanks back on the 250 podium in Denver
nbc_sx_beaumer_250503.jpg
27
Beaumer feels like himself again after podium
nbc_sx_deeganfinish_250503.jpg
02:54
250SX main in Denver produces final lap fireworks
nbc_sx_davies_250503.jpg
01:13
Davies after Denver run-in: ‘I’ll be back’
lpga_black_desert_rd_3.jpg
09:21
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_horse_collmus2box_250503.jpg
03:00
Watch Collmus call the 151st Kentucky Derby
nbc_sx_baumgartner_250503.jpg
01:35
Baumgartner draws parallels of Supercross to SBX
nbc_sx_scienceofsx_250503.jpg
02:01
SMX riders take neurological approach in training
dinsickderbypreakness.jpg
02:02
Sovereignty rules Derby, Preakness may be next
nbc_horse_berrydrewderbyreactv2_250503.jpg
03:58
Second-by-second reaction to Kentucky Derby 151
nbc_horse_derbytrophypresentation_250503.jpg
04:55
The 151st Kentucky Derby trophy presentation
oly_atw200_highlight_250503.jpg
05:38
Thomas wins 200m, Jefferson-Wooden gets Slam title
oly_atm800_highlight_250503.jpg
06:42
Kerr earns Slam title in Miami with steady 800m
nbc_horse_billmottintv_250504.jpg
01:33
Mott: ‘Can’t say enough’ about winner Sovereignty
nbc_horse_alvaradointv_250504.jpg
01:43
Alvarado “so confident’ in Sovereignty for Derby
nbc_horse_151derbyoverhead_250503.jpg
55
Overhead view of Sovereignty’s Kentucky Derby win
derby.jpg
02:25
Sovereignty rumbles to win 151st Kentucky Derby
oly_atm100_highlight_250503.jpg
06:06
Bednarek drops the hammer on men’s 100m in Miami