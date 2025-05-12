 Skip navigation
Top News

Vlad Dyakonov.webp
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kavian Bryant.webp
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster.webp
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannis_250512.jpg
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Vlad Dyakonov.webp
Offensive Lineman Vlad Dyakonov Accepts Navy All-American Bowl Invitation
Kavian Bryant.webp
Four-Star Quarterback Kavian Bryant Pledges to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
Jalen Brewster.webp
Jalen Brewster Commits to 2026 Navy All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannis_250512.jpg
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Goal Oriented a worthy bet at Preakness Stakes

May 12, 2025 11:19 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick look ahead to the 2025 Preakness Stakes, weighing in on some the betting favorites, including Journalism and Goal Oriented.

Latest Clips

nbc_dlb_panthersrun_250512.jpg
07:16
Panthers’ run captures magic of NHL Playoffs
nbc_dlb_giannis_250512.jpg
04:33
Giannis reportedly open to leaving Bucks
nbc_roto_wolveswarriors_v2_250512.jpg
01:47
Point totals take spotlight in MIN-GSW Game 4
nbc_roto_wnbaroy_250512.jpg
01:37
Bueckers ‘is the play’ to win Rookie of the Year
Bridgesroto.jpg
01:36
Eye Bridges, Robinson player props in Game 4
nbc_roto_okcdenver_250512.jpg
02:20
Thunder -9.5 is reasonable expectation in Game 5
nbc_roto_pacerscleveland_250512.jpg
02:08
Bet on Cavaliers in Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit
nbc_dps_giannistalk_250512.jpg
06:01
Is Giannis’ future tied to the lottery results?
mpx_bball.jpg
08:34
NBA Draft Lottery frozen envelope theory persists
nbc_pft_bengalsrookies_250512.jpg
03:37
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
nbc_pft_rodgerssteelers_250512.jpg
03:09
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
nbc_pft_steelersreceiverdepth_250512.jpg
02:45
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers
nbc_pft_omarkhan_250512.jpg
03:39
Khan wanted ‘fresh start’ for Pickens, Steelers
nbc_pft_jaxsondartgiants_250512.jpg
04:02
Dart ready to earn opportunity to start
nbc_pft_shedeursanders_250512.jpg
12:27
Sanders: My job is to ‘prove myself right’
nbc_pft_cowboyseagles_250512.jpg
13:13
Eagles will kick off 2025 season vs. Cowboys
nbc_pft_derekcarrretires_250512.jpg
07:59
Analyzing factors of Carr’s retirement from NFL
nbc_pft_derekcarrcareer_250512.jpg
11:37
Reflecting on Carr’s ‘fascinating’ NFL career
nbc_pft_derekcarrshoulder_250512.jpg
03:31
Why timeline of Carr’s shoulder injury is odd
nbc_pft_saintsqbcompetition_250512.jpg
12:46
How Saints are approaching QB competition
nbc_golf_tigerputt2_250511.jpg
05:05
Wagner mirrors Tiger’s epic walk-in at Valhalla
nbc_golf_tigetputt_250511.jpg
04:46
Wagner tries Tiger’s iconic putt to force playoff
tiger_pga_2000.jpg
06:44
Wagner attempts Tiger’s bunker shot to seal PGA
nbc_golf_myrtlebeachfinalround_250511.jpg
11:24
Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_strakareax_250522.jpg
06:54
Straka’s ‘extraordinary’ putting seals Truist win
nbc_golf_roryint_250511.jpg
01:09
Rory: Truist Championship was ‘really important’
nbc_nas_cupkansas_250511.jpg
19:04
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas
imsa_laguna_seca.jpg
15:28
Highlights: IMSA Monterey SportsCar Championship
nbc_golf_truistfinal_250511.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Truist Championship, Final Round
nbc_imsa_ellisintv_250511.jpg
46
Ellis: Laguna Seca was ‘just as we needed it’