MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BTPClip.jpg
2025 Tour de France: Teams, how it works, points, prize money, rules
Jannik-Sinner
No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Nationals’ James Wood joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Cal Raleigh as Home Run Derby participants

  
Published July 3, 2025 04:50 PM

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals outfielder James Wood became the third player to announce he will take part in the Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta. Wood joins Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors with 33 homers, in the contest.

Wood has 22 homers this season. He’s the third Nationals player to take part in the Home Run Derby, joining Juan Soto (2022) and Bryce Harper (2013 and ’18).

The 22-year-old Wood has 12 homers that have been hit harder than 110 mph. It’s the second most in the league behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani’s 13. Wood also has four dingers that have been launched longer than 445 feet.

Wood was acquired from San Diego in August 2022 as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Soto to the Padres.