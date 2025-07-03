 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
Tennis: US OPEN
Marin Cilic beats No. 4 Jack Draper to lead the way for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Second Round
Max Homa ‘didn’t hit one crazy shot’ in career-best opening-round score on PGA Tour
Tennis: US OPEN
Marin Cilic beats No. 4 Jack Draper to lead the way for the 30-somethings at Wimbledon
NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
New crew chief, same winning ways for Denny Hamlin

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_roto_bhayshultuten_250703.jpg
Coen wants to see Tuten improve in pass protection
nbc_pft_hopkins_250703.jpg
Is wide receiver Hopkins missing piece for Ravens?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

No. 1 Jannik Sinner moves into the 3rd round with a straight-set victory over Vukic

  
Published July 3, 2025 03:55 PM

Top-ranked Jannik Sinner moved into Wimbledon’s third round with a 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 victory over Aleksandar Vukic of Australia at Centre Court on Thursday.

Sinner had 38 winners and just 11 unforced errors in the 1-hour, 40-minute match and saved all four break points he faced.

The owner of three Grand Slam titles advanced to face 52nd-ranked Pedro Martinez of Spain on Saturday.

Wimbledon is the only major tournament where Sinner has yet to reach a final; he lost in the 2023 semifinals at the All England Club.

He won the Australian Open each of the past two years, won the U.S. Open last September and was the runner-up to Carlos Alcaraz at the French Open last month. Sinner took the first two sets in that final and held three championship points before Alcaraz came back to win.