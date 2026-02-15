 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard, weather forecast, highlights, stats, standings, news
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
What time is the Daytona 500 on today? Weather forecast for NASCAR’s Great American Race
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: DAYTONA 500
2026 Daytona 500 live updates: Results, leaderboard, weather forecast, highlights, stats, standings, news
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
What time is the Daytona 500 on today? Weather forecast for NASCAR’s Great American Race
NASCAR: Duel 1 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 2026 Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_sx_whatridersaid_260215.jpg
What riders said after SX Round 6 in Seattle
nbc_smx_250recap_260214.jpg
Deegan, Kitchen have epic 250SX duel in Seattle
nbc_smx_450recap_260214(2).jpg
Tomac conquers rough track for 450 win in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Dani Carnegie’s 29 sparks Georgia’s stunning 76-74 upset of No. 5 Vanderbilt

  
Published February 15, 2026 02:35 PM

ATHENS, Ga. — Dani Carnegie scored 29 points to lead Georgia to a 76-74 upset win over No. 5 Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Trinity Thomas made a mid-range jumper with 50 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs (20-6, 6-6 SEC) a 75-74 lead. After forcing a turnover on the ensuing Vanderbilt (24-3, 10-3) possession, Carnegie split a pair of free throws to give Georgia a two-point advantage with 22.2 seconds remaining,

Vanderbilt had one final opportunity to force overtime, but Sacha Washington’s floater fell short off the front rim as time expired.

Carnegie scored 18 of her points in the first half to help Georgia build a 14-point advantage over the Commodores, before Vanderbilt closed the first half with a 16-3 run to create a tight game. Vanderbilt led by as many as five points in the fourth quarter, but Mia Woolfolk scored 11 of her 19 points to help the Bulldogs win.

Mikayla Blakes led Vanderbilt with 27 points.

The loss snaps a five-game winning streak for the Commodores and dropped them two games behind No. 3 South Carolina for the confference’s regular season title race.

Vanderbilt’s loss came less than 24 hours after the team was announced as the fourth No. 1 seed by the NCAA in its top 16 reveal to this point of the season.

Up next

Georgia will take on another ranked opponent when it hosts No. 10 Oklahoma on Thursday, while Vanderbilt will host No. 18 Kentucky next Sunday.