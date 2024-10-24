Kay de Wolf tests at Fox Raceway but won’t stick around for Supercross opener

The 2024 MX2 champion and one-third of the third-place Team Netherlands entry for the Motocross of Nations team, Kay de Wolf took his first laps at Fox Raceway in Pala, California this week, fueling speculation about his eventual move to American SuperMotocross League competition.

“I’m going to stay around [until] the eighth or ninth of November and then I have to fly back to Milan,” de Wolf told Twenty Three Media on YouTube.

But despite his notable achievements in 2024, it does not appear de Wolf is prepared to make an immediate commitment to American Supercross.

“No, [there is no chance of my being here in January], I don’t think so,” de Wolf continued. “We will be in Spain at that point, preparing for the MX2 season.”

Click here for a clip of de Wolf’s first laps at Fox Raceway

This year’s MX2 championship is the first time de Wolf finished top five in points in that division.

Until he returns to Europe in early November, de Wolf expects his mornings to be filled with test-riding and his afternoons on a golf course.

The MXGP season does not begin until early March, which allowed fellow European Jorge Prado an opportunity to run the first four Supercross races. Prado is expected to move to the United States full-time next year.

