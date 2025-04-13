 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau set for Masters showdown on ‘the grandest stage’
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Drivers anticipate Bristol Cup race to look similar to last spring’s race impacted by tire wear

Top Clips

nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

masters_1920_trophy.jpg
Masters 2025 prize money: Full purse payout at Augusta National
The Masters - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau set for Masters showdown on ‘the grandest stage’
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Qualifying
Drivers anticipate Bristol Cup race to look similar to last spring’s race impacted by tire wear

Top Clips

nbc_hsbk_mensnike_boozerintv_250412.jpg
Boozer: I wanted to let sons ‘sink or swim’
Team_USA_summit.jpg
Highlights: Women’s Nike Hoop Summit
nbc_hsbk_womensnike_bettsintv_250412.jpg
Betts: We ‘refused to lose’ in Nike Hoops Summit

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Nike Hoop Summit women’s highlights: “Jazzy” Davidson puts on show in home state of Oregon

  
Published April 12, 2025 10:17 PM
2025 Nike Hoop Summit

PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 12: Jasmine Davidson #9 of Team USA lays up a shot during the 2025 Nike Hoop Summit at Moda Center on April 12, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Getty Images

PORTLAND — Jasmine Davidson was all that Jazz.

A native of Clackamas, Oregon — just 20 miles outside Portland — “Jazzy” Davidson put on a show for the home-state fans at the Nike Hoop Summit. The USC commit was the best player on the floor, scoring a game-high 17 points, dishing out six assists and playing impressive defense in the USA’s 88-78 win over the World team.

” I mean, if I had to describe her, it would be smooth,” USA coach Coach Dan Rolfes said. “I feel like she gets down the floor in about five steps. And she’s just so versatile. She’s long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3, just a dynamic player, good defender. I mean, she’s just so well-rounded.”

Other highlights from the Nike Hoop Summit women’s game Saturday night at the Moda Center:

• Aaliyah Crump has range. The Texas-bound wing was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc on her way to 11 points for the USA.

• Sienna Betts found her groove in the second half, was physical inside, and the UCLA-bound big finished with 14 points on the night, second on the USA.

Aaliyah Chavez struggled with her shot on the night and finished with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, plus five assists, but she impressed coach Rolfes.

“Aaliyah has a great IQ, and, as much as people make her out to be a scorer, I thought she passed the ball really well,” Rolfes said. “Definitely is in that point guard mode, got us into our offense, kind of demanded the ball...Coaching her was a real pleasure, and she’s more than just a scorer.”

• Ayla McDowell, the 6'2" forward representing Brazil for the World team — but headed to South Carolina next season to play her college ball — led her team with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

• Sarah Cisse, who plays professionally in France for Centre Federal, added 15 points. Jovana Popovic, who plays professionally for Serbian powerhouse ZKK Mega Basket, impressed running the point and scored 11 for the game.