Nike Hoop Summit women’s highlights: “Jazzy” Davidson puts on show in home state of Oregon

PORTLAND — Jasmine Davidson was all that Jazz.

A native of Clackamas, Oregon — just 20 miles outside Portland — “Jazzy” Davidson put on a show for the home-state fans at the Nike Hoop Summit. The USC commit was the best player on the floor, scoring a game-high 17 points, dishing out six assists and playing impressive defense in the USA’s 88-78 win over the World team.

” I mean, if I had to describe her, it would be smooth,” USA coach Coach Dan Rolfes said. “I feel like she gets down the floor in about five steps. And she’s just so versatile. She’s long, can get to the rim, can shoot the 3, just a dynamic player, good defender. I mean, she’s just so well-rounded.”

Other highlights from the Nike Hoop Summit women’s game Saturday night at the Moda Center:

• Aaliyah Crump has range. The Texas-bound wing was 3-of-5 from beyond the arc on her way to 11 points for the USA.

• Sienna Betts found her groove in the second half, was physical inside, and the UCLA-bound big finished with 14 points on the night, second on the USA.

• Aaliyah Chavez struggled with her shot on the night and finished with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting, plus five assists, but she impressed coach Rolfes.

“Aaliyah has a great IQ, and, as much as people make her out to be a scorer, I thought she passed the ball really well,” Rolfes said. “Definitely is in that point guard mode, got us into our offense, kind of demanded the ball...Coaching her was a real pleasure, and she’s more than just a scorer.”

• Ayla McDowell, the 6'2" forward representing Brazil for the World team — but headed to South Carolina next season to play her college ball — led her team with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting.

• Sarah Cisse, who plays professionally in France for Centre Federal, added 15 points. Jovana Popovic, who plays professionally for Serbian powerhouse ZKK Mega Basket, impressed running the point and scored 11 for the game.

