Aaliyah Chavez did everything in high school except rep the USA. That changes at Nike Hoops Summit.

PORTLAND — Aaliyah Chavez had the high school career most players only dream about:

• Named 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year.

• Averaged 34.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 3.7 steals per game, leading her Monterey High School team to a 37-5 record and the Texas 5A Division 2 state title.

• Got shouted out by Trae Young when she committed to Oklahoma.

• Inspiring a generation of young players and fans who travel hours to see her play.

• Become a social media sensation, including more than 85,000 Instagram followers.

However, she had never played for USA Basketball or worn that USA across the front of her jersey.

That changes Saturday night when she laces them up for the Nike Hoops Summit in Portland (7:30 p.m. on the USA Network and streaming on Peacock), playing with and against the best high school seniors from around the globe.

She is not taking this for granted.

“It means a lot. I’ve grown up in the USA, so just coming out and supporting my country just means a lot,” Chavez told NBC Sports. “And just to be able to wear this jersey, it’s just such a blessing, just because not a lot of people get to put on this jersey.”

Part of that pride is because she understands what her wearing that jersey represents. Chavez is of Mexican descent, is proud of that and how she has inspired a generation of younger hoopers.

“I feel just all the little kids that look up to me,” Chavez said. “I think it’s just me coming out, just showing them that it’s possible if you work hard, if you put your mind to it, then you’ll, you’ll get the accolades you want.

She’s getting something out of the week of practices and scrimmages at the Nike Hoops Summit, too — going against the best in practice is forcing her to raise her game.

“Mentally, you just got to focus and make sure that you’re on your best ability every practice, because these are great girls that you’re working with and going against,” Chavez said. “And then, physically, they’re hard, they’re strong, so you just got to make sure you’re on your ‘A’ game, every game.”

Strong work ethic

Being on her “A” game all the time is part of what Chavez is known for — she developed a smooth stroke and the handles that help her create the space to get that shot off through countless hours in the gym, specifically working with her father, Sonny (who has been her trainer since she started playing).

Chavez and her father say the drive was there before her skills caught up to it.

“I think I kind of had it from day one…" Chavez said of her work ethic, before referencing her favorite player, Kobe Bryant. “I think I feel like I have the Kobe mentality. He was always the first one in the gym, the last one in the gym. And I grew up around watching Kobe videos, so just coming out and making sure that that’s the person I am.”

In the gym, it’s business.

“A lot of people, you see them get in the gym, they’re checking their phones, they’re doing stuff outside of basketball,” Chavez said. “When I’m in the gym, it’s literally straight basketball. It doesn’t matter if I’m dribbling, shooting anything, it’s straight basketball. And then outside of basketball, if I’m not in the gym, then I’ll hang out with friends. I’ll be with my family most of the time.”

Chavez admits she’s a little quiet and reserved in new situations and around people she doesn’t know as well, as is the case at the start of the Nike Hoops Summit (where many of her teammates knew each other from other USA and national showcases). Once comfortable, like around her family, it’s different — she is anything but quiet.

“No, they say I’m annoying,” Chavez said with a laugh.

Olympic dreams

Next up for Chavez is playing at Oklahoma, a school she chose partly because the Sooners play an up-tempo style that fits her game. Her choice made Oklahoma alum and NBA All-Star Trae Young happy.

“Aaliyah is the next Paige Bueckers, the next Juju Watkins, the next Caitlin Clark of college basketball…" Young said. “It’s exciting that she’s going to be in Norman, Oklahoma now. We get to go and support her, I’m going to be supporting her any time I can.”

The Nike Hoops Summit may be the first time Chavez dons a USA jersey, but she does not want it to be her last.

“I want to be in the Olympics, obviously, when I’m older,” Chavez said. “So I think this is gonna help me a lot, just because I see how the USA [staff] are coaching, and that’s gonna help me in the future.”

For now, she’s just going to enjoy the Nike Hoops Summit experience — especially going against CyFair Elite AAU teammates Bella Hines and Ayla McDowell playing for the World Team in Portland.

Chavez also is enjoying getting to tweak her role and focus on the little things that lead to winning, not just getting buckets.

“These are great players, so you don’t have to focus so much on winning, and you just got to come out and support your teammates,” Chavez said. “They’re going to make the wide open shots, they’re going to make sure that we’re making the right plays. And I feel like that’s the great thing about it. You’re out here having fun with elite players, so you don’t have to worry about taking over a game or scoring 100 points. You just have to worry about us winning the game.”

Chavez expects to win, and that’s the one thing that will not change no matter what name is across the front of her jersey.