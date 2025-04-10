How to watch 2025 Nike Hoop Summit: Schedule, tv/stream info, players to watch, notable alumni

This weekend, the Nike Hoops Summit descends on Portland, bringing the top high school talent from around the globe to one court.

Here is everything you need to know about the event and how to watch the NBC Sports broadcast.

What is the Nike Hoops Summit?

The Nike Hoop Summit is an annual, highly prestigious week-long event featuring the top men’s and women’s high school players — specifically seniors — from around the globe facing off in a USA vs. World format (it’s the USA Junior National Team vs. a crop of top international talent). The Hoops Summit takes place in Portland, Oregon, and is put on by Nike, USA Basketball and Primetime Sports.

The list of alums from this event is a who’s who in basketball, including both leading MVP candidates this year, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. There have been 16 former No. 1 picks (and 94 top-10 picks), plus legends such as Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. On the women’s side, the alumni list includes current stars such as JuJu Watkins of USC and 2025 SEC Player of the Year Madison Booker of Texas.

How do I watch the Nike Hoops Summit 2025?

The Nike Hoops Summit games take place Saturday, April 12, and will be broadcast on the USA Network as well as streamed on Peacock.

The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Eastern, with the women’s game tipping off at 7:30 p.m. and the men’s game at 10 p.m. from the Moda Center in Portland (home to the NBA’s Trail Blazers).

What are the rosters for the Nike Hoops Summit 2025?

Some of the biggest names attending the 2025 Nike Hoops Summit are:

• AJ Dybantsa, the forward out of Utah who is considered the No. 1 recruit in this class and who has committed to BYU for next season.

• Cameron Boozer, the son of two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, is projected by many to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and has committed to Duke (as has his brother, Cayden, a top-25 recruit who also will play at the Hoops Summit).

• Chris Cenac Jr., the top-ranked center in this class, who has committed to Houston for next season.

• Kiyan Anthony, the son of Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony, the top-rated player coming out of New York this year, and he committed to Syracuse (like his father).

On the women’s side:

• Aaliyah Chavez, the No. 1 recruit in the nation and the 2025 Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year, who is committed to Oklahoma.

• Sienna Betts, the No. 2 recruit in the nation and the sister of UCLA All-American Lauren, and the two will play together next season in Westwood.

• Jasmine “Jazzy” Davidson, the top-ranked forward in the nation and a Naismith High School All-America First Team member (along with Chavez and Betts), who will attend USC next year.

• Agot Makeer, the top-rated combo guard in this class, who comes out of Canada but is headed to South Carolina next season.

Notable Nike Hoops Summit alumni

Each of the last 20 NBA champions has had alumni of the Nike Hoops Summit on it. For the defending NBA champion Boston Celtics that list includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday and Payton Pritchard (Tatum and Pritchard were teammates on the 2016 USA squad).

There have been 15 No. 1 NBA picks — including last year’s selection Zaccharie Risacher — and 94 top-10 picks, plus six NBA MVPs.

Among the list of great players to come through the Nike Hoops Summit are Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving, Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Anthony Davis, Tony Parker, Dirk Nowitzki, Kevin Durant, and Kevin Garnett.

