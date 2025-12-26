Anthony Davis to miss ‘a few games’ with latest groin strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big 12 Championship Game Texas Tech vs BYU
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 26-27: Georgia Tech vs BYU, Pitt, LSU
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek ToJustin Cooper closeup.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 7: Justin Cooper
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big 12 Championship Game Texas Tech vs BYU
College Football Bowl Game Best Bets, Odds, Predictions for Dec. 26-27: Georgia Tech vs BYU, Pitt, LSU
MX 2025 Rd 11 Budds Creek ToJustin Cooper closeup.JPG
2025 SuperMotocross 450 Countdown, No. 7: Justin Cooper
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mugoal1_251226.jpg
Dorgu volleys Manchester United ahead of Newcastle
nbc_nba_notbxmasgradesv2_251226.jpg
Grading every NBA Christmas Day matchup
nbc_nba_notbdkp6v2_251226.jpg
Zion spearheading NOP’s charge after win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Anthony Davis to miss ‘a few games’ with latest groin strain

  
Published December 26, 2025 03:36 PM

Jeff Stotts of In Street Clothes, who maintains a deep database of NBA injuries, had the scariest stat of the day: This is the 13th groin injury of Anthony Davis’ career.

Davis has suffered a minor groin strain and is expected to miss a few games, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. Stotts said Davis’ average time missed for a minor groin strain is about eight days, meaning two or three games.

Davis left the Mavericks’ Christmas Day game against the Warriors in the second quarter with the injury and did not return.

“Leg got tight, like a little spasm…" Davis said after the game. “Obviously, dealing with the ab strain still, so just tried to get it loose, it wouldn’t really loosen up, let go, but it’s nothing serious. I’m fine.”

Davis has played in half of the Mavericks’ games this season, but has been fantastic when healthy, averaging 20.5 points on 52.1% shooting, plus grabbing 10.9 rebounds a game.

Davis’ name comes up in trade rumors, and while the Mavericks are listening to offers, the market for Davis — who is making $54.1 million this season, and is guaranteed $58.5 million next season, and wants an extension beyond next season — is limited.

Mentions
NBA: Dallas Mavericks-Media Day Anthony Davis