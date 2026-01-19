 Skip navigation
Flau'jae Johnson's 23 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 6 LSU past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72
Gabriela Jaquez's 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
Carnegie scores 32, grabs 11 rebounds and Georgia women beat No. 16 Ole Miss 82-59

Flau’jae Johnson’s 23 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 6 LSU past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72
Gabriela Jaquez’s 22 points power No. 3 UCLA to dominant 99-67 win over No. 12 Maryland
Carnegie scores 32, grabs 11 rebounds and Georgia women beat No. 16 Ole Miss 82-59

Clippers send Kawhi Leonard home from road trip due to “knee irritation”

  
Published January 18, 2026 07:28 PM

The LA Clippers have sent Kawhi Leonard home from their current road trip to receive treatment to deal with some knee irritation.

The Clippers said that Leonard “suffered a left knee contusion last Saturday and as a result is dealing with some knee irritation.” He will be re-evaluated when the Clippers return home on Wednesday.

“It is not seen as anything serious,” reports Chris Haynes of NBA on Prime. Hopefully not, but with Leonard’s long history of knee issues, anything like this has to be monitored closely.

Leonard has been having one of the best regular seasons of his career, averaging 28.2 points per game while shooting 39.9% from 3-point range, plus grabbing 6.3 rebounds and dishing out 3.5 assists a game. He is very likely to be selected by the coaches as an All-Star Game reserve.

The Clippers won the one game Leonard missed due to this injury so far, beating the Raptors in overtime. The Clippers have won 12 of 14 and are the hottest team in the league, having moved into a play-in tournament spot despite a 6-21 start to the season.

Mentions
LAC_Leonard_Kawhi.jpg Kawhi Leonard