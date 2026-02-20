Grizzlies Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out for season after surgery on right pinky finger

With Jaren Jackson Jr. traded at the deadline and the tanking full speed ahead as Memphis starts its rebuild comes this news.

Veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had surgery to fix “misalignment of his right pinky finger” and will be out for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: pic.twitter.com/6W8mizclvQ — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) February 19, 2026

Caldwell-Pope is one of the few consistent players with the Grizzlies this season, playing in 51 games and averaging 8.4 points per game, although he struggled from 3-point range (31.6%).

Memphis will have just nine active players healthy when it takes on the Utah Jazz Friday night, its first game back after the All-Star break. That was to be the game where Jaren Jackson Jr. returned to Memphis, although he is now out for the season for the tanking Jazz after undergoing knee surgery.

