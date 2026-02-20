 Skip navigation
Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Grizzlies Kentavious Caldwell-Pope out for season after surgery on right pinky finger

  
Published February 19, 2026 07:56 PM

With Jaren Jackson Jr. traded at the deadline and the tanking full speed ahead as Memphis starts its rebuild comes this news.

Veteran guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had surgery to fix “misalignment of his right pinky finger” and will be out for the remainder of the season, the team announced.

Caldwell-Pope is one of the few consistent players with the Grizzlies this season, playing in 51 games and averaging 8.4 points per game, although he struggled from 3-point range (31.6%).

Memphis will have just nine active players healthy when it takes on the Utah Jazz Friday night, its first game back after the All-Star break. That was to be the game where Jaren Jackson Jr. returned to Memphis, although he is now out for the season for the tanking Jazz after undergoing knee surgery.



Mentions
ORL_Caldwell-Pope_Kentavious.jpg Kentavious Caldwell-Pope