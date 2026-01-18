How to watch Thunder vs. Cavs: TV/live stream info, preview for MLK Day Quadruple header on NBC, Peacock

The NBA’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate on Monday features four exciting matchups on NBC and Peacock. The quadruple header tips off with the Milwaukee Bucks vs the Atlanta Hawks at 1:00 PM ET. The Oklahoma City face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 2:30 PM ET, and the Dallas Mavericks take on the New York Knicks at 5:00 PM ET. The day wraps up with an Eastern Conference showdown between the Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET. Live coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock.

See below for additional information on how to watch all four games and follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock. Peacock will feature 100 regular-season games throughout the course of the 2025-2026 season.

Oklahoma City Thunder Storylines

The Thunder’s five-game win streak was snapped on Saturday with a 122-120 loss to the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted 39 points, and Chet Holmgren contributed 14 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-digit rebounding effort in five outings. Aaron Wiggins (18 points) and Ajay Mitchell (15 points) led the bench in scoring.

At 35-8, the Thunder lead the Association in wins and sit atop the Western Conference standings, 5.5 games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets. They’ll look to defend their title and become the first team since the 2017-18 Golden State Warriors to win back-to-back championships.

Cleveland Cavaliers Storylines

The Cavaliers came back from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-115 on Friday night for a second straight win. Jaylon Tyson scored a career-high 39 points and dished to Evan Mobley for a game-winning dunk with 4.8 seconds left. De’Andre Hunter added 16 points off the bench, Mobley finished with 15, and Donovan Mitchell posted 13 points, nine rebounds and 12 assists.

Mitchell is scoring a career-high 29.2 points per game, and he’s looking to finish the season as the first Cavalier to average at least that many since LeBron James averaged 29.7 in the 2009-10 campaign.

Monday’s matchup will be the first meeting of the Thunder and Cavaliers this season. The teams faced off twice last season, and the home team won both matchups.

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs Cleveland Cavaliers:

When: Monday, January 19

Monday, January 19 Where: Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH

Rocket Arena, Cleveland, OH Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

What other NBA games are on NBC and Peacock for MLK Day?

