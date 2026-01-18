How to watch Celtics vs. Pistons: TV/live stream info, preview for MLK Day Quadruple header on NBC, Peacock

The NBA’s first-ever MLK Day quadruple header on NBC and Peacock concludes with arguably the day’s top matchup, featuring a clash between the Boston Celtics and Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons at 8 PM ET. The high-octane bout between stars Jaylen Brown and Cade Cunningham will be the fourth and final game on NBC and Peacock’s star-studded Martin Luther King Jr. Day slate, following Bucks-Hawks, Thunder-Cavaliers, and Mavericks-Knicks.

See below for the full 2026 MLK Day NBA schedule on NBC and Peacock, as well as how to follow all of the NBA action on NBCSN and Peacock this season.

The Celtics enter Monday night’s clash with a 7-3 record in their last 10 games, fresh off a 132-106 demolition of the Hawks on Saturday. Second only to Detroit (30-10) in the Eastern Conference standings, Boston (26-15) will aim to even the season series at 2-2, having last beaten the Pistons on November 26. Each of the three meetings between Boston and Detroit this season has been decided by seven points or fewer. With Jayson Tatum lost for the year, the Celtics will once again lean on Jaylen Brown amid an excellent season as the team’s de facto leader, just days after he dropped 41 on the Hawks in an easy 132-106 win.

Beyond the hardwood, the Celtics have ties to Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Hall of Famer and Celtics legend Bill Russell marched with King Jr. during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom in August 1963, when Russell was already a four-time MVP. On MLK Day 2023, Jayson Tatum became just one of four players in NBA history to score 50+ points on MLK Day, dropping 51 in a 130-118 win over the Hornets.

Led by dynamic duo Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren, the Pistons welcome the Celtics to Little Caesars Arena as winners of two straight, becoming the NBA’s second team after Oklahoma City to reach 30 wins this season after blowing out the Pacers, 121-78. Cunningham has scored 25+ points in all three of his meetings with the Celtics this year, including 42 in a narrow 117-114 loss on November 26. Second only to Nikola Jokic (11.0) in assists per game, Cunningham (9.6) has cemented his status as one of the association’s brightest emerging stars.

Detroit has long boasted connections to MLK Day, having hosted the Detroit Walk to Freedom on June 23, 1963, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered a speech to over 125,000 people in a precursor to what would become the iconic “I Have a Dream” speech in Washington, D.C.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons

When: Monday, January 19

Monday, January 19 Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan)

Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan) Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

TV Channel: NBC

