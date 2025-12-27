Lakers’ Austin Reaves diagnosed with Grade 2 calf strain, will be re-evaluated in four weeks

JJ Redick may be about to get a lot more frustrated.

Austin Reaves, the Lakers’ second-leading scorer, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain — a calf strain — and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced. With that timeline, he will miss at least the next 14 games. The injury happened on Christmas Day, when he did not play the second half in a loss to the Rockets because of it. This reportedly is separate from the calf strain that cost him three games earlier in the month.

Reaves has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. He has proven he can carry the offense for a stretch when Luka Doncic is out.

Reaves is a free agent after this season and is playing for his next contract. He is widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

This season, the Lakers outscore opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court and get outscored by 5.6 per 100 while he is off. With him out, more playmaking duties will fall to LeBron James and backup guards such as Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.

The Lakers have lost three straight games, the last two by 20+ points to Houston on Christmas Day and Phoenix before that. The Lakers have gone 2-4 in their previous six games, with the worst defense in the league over that stretch. Reaves is a member of four of the five most-used Lakers lineups.

