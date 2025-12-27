 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Utah at West Virginia
Report: Michigan hires Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore
NBA: Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat
Fantasy Basketball Weekend Must-Starts: Kel’el Ware poised to heat up
NCAA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory Press Conference
Penn State vs. Clemson - Pinstripe Bowl prediction: Odds, expert picks, team news, trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_251226.jpg
PL Update: Man United jump to fifth in table
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251226.jpg
Amorim shares takeaways from win over Newcastle
nbc_pl_howeintv_251226.jpg
Newcastle ‘didn’t do enough’ against Man United

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Lakers’ Austin Reaves diagnosed with Grade 2 calf strain, will be re-evaluated in four weeks

  
Published December 26, 2025 09:22 PM

JJ Redick may be about to get a lot more frustrated.

Austin Reaves, the Lakers’ second-leading scorer, has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 left gastrocnemius strain — a calf strain — and will be re-evaluated in four weeks, the team announced. With that timeline, he will miss at least the next 14 games. The injury happened on Christmas Day, when he did not play the second half in a loss to the Rockets because of it. This reportedly is separate from the calf strain that cost him three games earlier in the month.

Reaves has been playing at an All-Star level, averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds per game this season, shooting 36.5% from 3-point range. He has proven he can carry the offense for a stretch when Luka Doncic is out.

Reaves is a free agent after this season and is playing for his next contract. He is widely expected to re-sign with the Lakers.

This season, the Lakers outscore opponents by 3.1 points per 100 possessions when he is on the court and get outscored by 5.6 per 100 while he is off. With him out, more playmaking duties will fall to LeBron James and backup guards such as Gabe Vincent, Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia.

The Lakers have lost three straight games, the last two by 20+ points to Houston on Christmas Day and Phoenix before that. The Lakers have gone 2-4 in their previous six games, with the worst defense in the league over that stretch. Reaves is a member of four of the five most-used Lakers lineups.

