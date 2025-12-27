 Skip navigation
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel limps off court, does not play second half after rolling ankle

  
Published December 27, 2025 09:19 AM

Kon Knueppel, the Charlotte Hornets’ standout rookie, limped off the court just before the end of the first half Friday night against Orlando and did not play in the second half.

While there are no details on the injury or how much time Knueppel may miss, coach Charles Lee said postgame that his X-rays were clean. The injury occurred while leaping to contest a shot by Orlando’s Desmond Bane and coming down on Bane’s foot.

Knueppel, the No. 4 pick last June out of Duke, has been a revelation for the Hornets, averaging 19.3 points (second on the team) and 5.1 rebounds a game, shooting 42.8% from 3-point range. He has become one of the clear frontrunners for Rookie of the Year.

Even without Knueppel, the Hornets beat the Magic 120-105 behind 22 points and seven rebounds from LaMelo Ball. Miles Bridges had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Knueppel had 16 points in the first quarter of the win. Orlando reached the semifinals of the NBA Cup but is 2-4 since.

Mentions
Knueppel, Kon copy.jpg Kon Knueppel