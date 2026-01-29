 Skip navigation
NCAA Basketball: Butler at St. John
No. 25 St. John’s routs Butler 92-70 for 7th straight win
NCAA Womens Basketball: Xavier at UConn
Ziebell leads UConn to 50th consecutive Big East regular-season victory, beating Xavier 97-39
NASCAR: Clash at Bowman Gray
Weather forecast, weekend schedule, TV info for NASCAR Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium

nbc_cbb_xavuconn_v2_260128.jpg
Highlights: No. 1 UConn demolishes Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnstrongcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: Strong drops 25 in blowout win vs. Xavier
nbc_cbb_uconnziebellcomp_260128.jpg
HLs: UConn’s Ziebell ERUPTS with ten 3-pointers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
LeBron James emotional after Cleveland tribute video, could he return home for one more season?

  
Published January 28, 2026 10:55 PM

It was an emotional night for LeBron James.

He returned to Cleveland — next to the city where he was born, the team he spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with — then returned and won a ring. He is the hometown hero, and they welcomed him back with a tribute video.

That video clearly touched him.

All season long, the conventional wisdom in league circles has been that LeBron will play one more season, kind of a farewell tour, but it will not be with the Lakers. A return to Cleveland has always been speculated as one of the most likely final stops in LeBron’s unparalleled career.

Cleveland “would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return,” ESPN Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday, just before this homecoming game. This is a Cavaliers team poised to contend again next season in the East, it would be him leaving on a high note.

Could we see LeBron in the wine and gold one more time? He was not about to walk down that road Wednesday night.

LeBron echoed what he always says, that he and his family will discuss his future after the season ends. He doesn’t know if this season, his 23rd in the NBA at age 41, will be his last.

Just don’t be surprised if the ultimate outcome is LeBron James back in Cleveland for one more campaign.

