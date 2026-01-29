LeBron James emotional after Cleveland tribute video, could he return home for one more season?

It was an emotional night for LeBron James.

He returned to Cleveland — next to the city where he was born, the team he spent his first seven seasons in the NBA with — then returned and won a ring. He is the hometown hero, and they welcomed him back with a tribute video.

A lot of Cavalier history woven into these Classic threads. #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/WxzzWWqrCs — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) January 29, 2026

That video clearly touched him.

An emotional LeBron soaks in the Cleveland tribute 🥹 pic.twitter.com/SrcXsUIEfl — NBA (@NBA) January 29, 2026

All season long, the conventional wisdom in league circles has been that LeBron will play one more season, kind of a farewell tour, but it will not be with the Lakers. A return to Cleveland has always been speculated as one of the most likely final stops in LeBron’s unparalleled career.

Cleveland “would gladly welcome James back this summer if he wanted to return,” ESPN Dave McMenamin reported on Wednesday, just before this homecoming game. This is a Cavaliers team poised to contend again next season in the East, it would be him leaving on a high note.

Could we see LeBron in the wine and gold one more time? He was not about to walk down that road Wednesday night.

"I don't know what the future holds," LeBron James said. "I'm just trying to live in the moment." — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) January 29, 2026

LeBron echoed what he always says, that he and his family will discuss his future after the season ends. He doesn’t know if this season, his 23rd in the NBA at age 41, will be his last.

Just don’t be surprised if the ultimate outcome is LeBron James back in Cleveland for one more campaign.