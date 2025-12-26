NBA Minutes Report: Tyler Kolek emerges, Ivica Zubac gets hurt, more

Welcome to the Fantasy Basketball Minutes Report. Every week, I will review each team’s updated minutes per game to see which players are seeing the court more or less than in previous weeks. With this information in hand, I’ll try to discuss any relevant fantasy risers or fallers; players who we should be adding off waivers or removing from our teams.

The charts below are also great for exploring on your own. You can track the minutes over the last three, five, and ten games, and for the entire season, to see which trends stand out to you.

All of this data was made accessible by Kyle Bland, who is incredibly talented and also extremely generous. Be sure to follow him to check out all of his baseball data as well.

Atlanta Hawks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Onyeka Okongwu 35.5 35.8 34 Jalen Johnson 35.2 36 36.5 Dyson Daniels 32.5 33.8 34.5 Nickeil Alexander-Walker 32 32.8 32.6 Trae Young 28.7 25.8 25.8 Zaccharie Risacher 25.2 23.5 23.9 Vít Krejčí 21.8 22.9 24 Luke Kennard 19.7 18.8 18.7

Trae Young is back, but has that actually been a good thing for this team? The Hawks’ offense was kind of flowing without him, and the defense has taken a real step back with Young on the court. Fantasy managers don’t care about that, but Nickeil Alexander-Walker has seen his usage take a big hit, and this team isn’t playing as well of late.

The Hawks have the NBA’s worst defense this season with Trae Young on the court:



On: 127.1 (30th)

Off: 113.1 (10th)



Atlanta’s record with Young is 2-8 compared to 13-8 without. pic.twitter.com/MLy1mtYWhX — Evan Sidery (@esidery) December 24, 2025

Boston Celtics

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Derrick White 34.4 34.1 33.5 Jaylen Brown 34 34.3 35.9 Payton Pritchard 32.3 32.6 32.4 Hugo González 31.4 25.2 18.4 Luka Garza 25.1 25.1 15.2 Sam Hauser 24.2 19.7 22.4 Anfernee Simons 24.1 24.7 23.7 Neemias Queta 23.5 26.1 25.8 Jordan Walsh 17.1 21 24.8

As we’ve seen all season, the fringes of the Celtics’ rotation (apart from White, Brown, and Pritchard) continue to change, with Hugo Gonzalez and Luka Garza getting increased minutes. Jordan Walsh has been battling an illness recently, but over the last two weeks, Gonzalez and Garza have been the two biggest contributors on the fringe of the rotation as the Celtics have looked to play a little bigger. Neemias Queta is still seeing some minutes, but Sam Hauser and Josh Minott are seeing their minutes decline.

Brooklyn Nets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Michael Porter Jr. 34.5 32.9 33.4 Egor Dëmin 30.6 27.1 25.8 Nic Claxton 29.9 30 30.2 Noah Clowney 29.3 28.5 29.2 Terance Mann 28.8 26.8 24.9 Danny Wolf 20.1 22.2 23.2 Nolan Traore 18.4 13.7 13.7 Day’Ron Sharpe 18.1 16.9 17.2 Ziaire Williams 16.9 19.5 20.4

Don’t look now, but the Nets are playing some feisty basketball. They’ve won three of their last four games and six of their last nine, and their defense has been tremendous. Offensively, this team is still basically driven by Michael Porter Jr. and Nic Claxton, but Egor Dëmin is emerging as a little bit more of a consistent threat, averaging 14 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 steals over his last five games, which is a top-150 player. This still isn’t a really good team, but they’re playing hard.

Charlotte Hornets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kon Knueppel 31.2 34.5 34.3 Miles Bridges 31.2 33 32.7 Brandon Miller 29 32.3 31.8 Moussa Diabaté 26.9 24 21.2 Ryan Kalkbrenner 24.2 24 25.5 LaMelo Ball 24.1 25.4 25.7 Sion James 22.2 24.8 24.9 Tidjane Salaün 20.2 18.1 18.6 Collin Sexton 16 16 14.5

LaMelo Ball continues to be in and out of the lineup, and both Mason Plumlee and Ryan Kalkbrenner have been battling day-to-day injuries, which has meant extra minutes for Moussa Diabaté. Diabaté hasn’t done a ton with the minutes, but he is averaging 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last three games with Kalkbrenner out, so the defensive value has been great. It won’t help fantasy managers too much, but it makes him a valuable player in the Hornets’ rotation. Collin Sexton also missed seven games with a quad injury and returned earlier this week to play 20 minutes against the Wizards, so we should expect those minutes to tick up soon.

Chicago Bulls

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Josh Giddey 32.7 31.1 32.9 Nikola Vučević 31.2 30.6 29.3 Coby White 30.7 30.2 28.9 Matas Buzelis 26.8 25.3 27.8 Tre Jones 22.8 23.4 24.5 Kevin Huerter 22.7 23.6 20.6 Isaac Okoro 20.1 22.9 23.5 Zach Collins 17.5 16.1 17.5 Ayo Dosunmu 15.6 15.6 24.5

The Bulls are finally healthy with only one player on their entire injury report. Of course, that has led to a confusing rotation behind Josh Giddey, Coby White, and Nikola Vučević. Matas Buzelis continues to be the most intriguing player of the rest of the roster, and he has looked good in his last three games, but he needs to find more consistency. Kevin Huerter is also averaging 13 points and 4.3 rebounds in his last three games and has taken a lot of minutes from Ayo Dosunmu, who also continues to play through multiple hand injuries.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Darius Garland 31.7 31.7 32.7 Donovan Mitchell 30.4 30.9 33.4 Dean Wade 27.4 26.4 25 Sam Merrill 27 27 27 De’Andre Hunter 25.6 26.1 26.8 Evan Mobley 25.3 25.3 32.8 Jarrett Allen 23.1 25.3 24.9 Jaylon Tyson 21.6 24.6 28.9 Lonzo Ball 18.7 20.7 23.2

Evan Mobley made his return after only missing five games with a calf injury that was allegedly supposed to have sidelined him for up to four weeks. Jarrett Allen went back to playing 23 minutes with Mobley back and scored seven points with eight rebounds. Thomas Bryant basically fell out of the rotation with only three minutes played. It’s back to the status quo for the Cavs.

Dallas Mavericks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cooper Flagg 36.9 37.4 36 Max Christie 33.5 22.3 25.7 P.J. Washington 31.2 32.4 32.8 Naji Marshall 29.5 31.2 31.5 Klay Thompson 28.7 23.6 22.5 Anthony Davis 27.4 30.7 29.9 Ryan Nembhard 24.7 24.4 26.2 Brandon Williams 19.9 22.5 22.2 Jaden Hardy 19.4 19.4 15.3

Anthony Davis continues to battle injuries and just left Thursday’s game with a groin injury. As we’ve come to see, a Davis injury will mean more minutes and usage for P.J. Washington and Naji Marshall and would likely also mean more run for Daniel Gafford, who hasn’t played over 17 minutes in any of the six games since being back from injury. Ryan Nembhard‘s play has also really fallen off of late, and we saw Brandon Williams play 30 minutes and score 26 points on Thursday, so this might be an ugly hot hand situation for a while.

Denver Nuggets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Nikola Jokić 35.9 34.9 35.2 Jamal Murray 35.6 35.4 35.6 Tim Hardaway Jr. 31.6 30.4 29.8 Peyton Watson 31.5 31.5 27.3 Spencer Jones 29 26.7 26.2 Bruce Brown 27.4 28.8 27.6 Cameron Johnson 26.5 30.2 33.7 Jalen Pickett 13.7 18.4 16.6 Jonas Valančiūnas 13.6 13.9 13.9

The Nuggets could be getting Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun back as early as next week, and they need them because Cameron Johnson is now going to be sidelined for a month with a knee injury. Without him, Bruce Brown figures to take on a big of a bigger role, and Tim Hardaway Jr. should see his usage continue to increase. He’s averaging 17.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over the last four games, but he doesn’t contribute much else

Detroit Pistons

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cade Cunningham 33.4 36.2 34.5 Ausar Thompson 29.8 24.2 25 Tobias Harris 29.8 27.9 27.4 Duncan Robinson 29.1 25.2 25.6 Jalen Duren 26.9 28.8 28.6 Ronald Holland II 23.1 19.2 19.4 Isaiah Stewart 22.1 24 23.1 Javonte Green 18.7 17.8 15.2 Caris LeVert 18.3 20.2 21 Jaden Ivey 15.2 16.2 15.8

There are too many players in this rotation. Yes, it’s great to have a deep team, and the Pistons remain at the top of the Eastern Conference, but this is a ship driven by Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren and then a rotation of guys who step up in different games. That might change if Ausar Thompson could develop some consistency, but this feels like a team that could make a consolidation trade to move on from somebody like Jaden Ivey, who barely plays, and some other pieces to add a bigger offensive force that can help them win a title.

Golden State Warriors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Stephen Curry 33 33.6 33.3 Jimmy Butler III 32 33 30.7 Brandin Podziemski 28.6 29.2 26.6 Moses Moody 26.8 26.9 23.4 Quinten Post 21.7 22.3 24.6 De’Anthony Melton 18.4 17.8 18.5 Draymond Green 17.9 22.7 21.7 Will Richard 15 15 19.4 Gary Payton II 14.6 11.7 12.4

Draymond Green‘s minutes are down because he stormed off the court in the third quarter on Monday. I mean, not really, but also kind of. Green simply isn’t the player that he used to be, and he’s not impacting the game in as meaningful a way. You have to wonder if the team would be better off if some of his minutes went to Brandin Podziemski or Al Horford, who just came back from injury.

Draymond Green has not recorded a positive plus-minus in any game this month 😬



The Warriors are a -60 in his 124 minutes on the floor, with Gary Payton II the next worst at -20 🤮 pic.twitter.com/hphZq42MZX — Peter O’Keefe (@POK252) December 24, 2025

Houston Rockets

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Amen Thompson 37.2 38.1 37.7 Kevin Durant 36.8 38.5 36.9 Jabari Smith Jr. 34.7 37.3 37 Alperen Sengun 33.4 33.3 34.3 Reed Sheppard 26.5 27.3 26.3 Tari Eason 20 20 20 Steven Adams 19.8 23.2 21.7 Josh Okogie 18.4 22.8 22.9

Can we just take a minute to acknowledge that Clint Capela has somehow become a player who plays just seven minutes a game? Jabari Smith Jr. is back to being a top-100 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks, averaging 16.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. Tari Eason also returned from injury and has seen his minutes tick up due to his strong defensive value. He played 26 minutes on Christmas against the Lakers, and that has relegated Josh Okogie to a much smaller role.

Indiana Pacers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Pascal Siakam 33.9 33.6 33.3 Bennedict Mathurin 32.5 33.5 32.1 Andrew Nembhard 32 32.7 32.5 Ethan Thompson 26.2 21.2 21.1 Jay Huff 22.5 22.1 24.1 Johnny Furphy 21.7 16.9 14.4 T.J. McConnell 19.1 17.9 15.6 Jarace Walker 17.4 18.1 18.7

This Pacers rotation has been pretty consistent for the last few weeks. They are working around injuries to Ben Sheppard and Isaiah Jackson, but neither player was playing huge minutes. T.J. McConnell has gone on one of his runs where he’s playing really solid basketball, and is a top-100 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks, but he’s still seeing under 20 minutes per game, which makes it hard to trust him too much.

Los Angeles Clippers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 James Harden 37.8 36.8 35.1 Kawhi Leonard 37 37.7 34.9 John Collins 29.8 27.8 28.7 Kris Dunn 29.5 28.2 27.7 Brook Lopez 22.5 20.2 18.1 Nicolas Batum 21.7 23.2 23.3 Ivica Zubac 21.2 27.5 31.6 Bogdan Bogdanović 20.6 21 21.3 Kobe Sanders 20.1 16.4 18.7

Ivica Zubac went down with an injury this week, and the Clippers will be without him until the middle of January. I covered the fallout in a video this week, but I think John Collins figures to benefit the most.

Los Angeles Lakers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 LeBron James 31.9 32.9 33.6 Deandre Ayton 31.9 31.3 29.7 Marcus Smart 29.9 29.8 29.6 Jake LaRavia 29.8 27.8 23 Rui Hachimura 27.7 30.5 30.7 Luka Dončić 26.7 32.8 34.7 Nick Smith Jr. 25 18.4 16.5 Jarred Vanderbilt 24.5 22.7 19.5 Austin Reaves 18.3 18.3 31.8

Austin Reaves is hurt again, leaving the Lakers’ Christmas game with a calf injury. We don’t know how many games, if any, he’ll miss, but his absence previously has (obviously) led to more usage for LeBron James and Luka Dončić, who is back from his own brief absence with a leg injury. Marcus Smart and Jake LaRavia would also likely benefit a little with increased playing time if Reaves were to miss games.

Memphis Grizzlies

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Cam Spencer 34.7 33.5 29.2 Jaylen Wells 32.1 31.5 30.1 Santi Aldama 31.6 32 29.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 31.3 32 30.2 Cedric Coward 27.9 26.6 27.4 Jock Landale 23.4 25.5 22.5 Kentavious Caldwell-Pope 22.7 23 21.3 GG Jackson 21 21 21 Brandon Clarke 3.9 10.2 10.2 Vince Williams Jr. 21.7 21.1 Ja Morant 21 23.1

With Ja Morant sidelined again, Cam Spencer is enjoying a bit of a breakout, which I covered in a video this week, so check that out. Brandon Clarke also returned and then got hurt again, which led to an opportunity for GG Jackson, who returned from his own injury on Monday and then played 30 minutes on Tuesday, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He’s a name to keep an eye on.

Miami Heat

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 35.2 32.9 30 Norman Powell 34.9 34.3 32.9 Bam Adebayo 34.6 33.6 32.8 Davion Mitchell 29.1 30 30.8 Andrew Wiggins 28.5 30.6 31.4 Kel’el Ware 27.7 26.6 23.9 Kasparas Jakučionis 25.2 20.8 16.8 Tyler Herro 32.3

Tyler Herro is still out with his toe injury and is still trying to fit into this new-look Miami offense. I covered all of that in a video this week. In that time, Jaime Jaquez Jr. has stepped back into his larger role, but Kel’el Ware has also seen his role increase in a two-big-man look with Bam Adebayo. Ware has been a top-70 player in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks and deserves a bit more attention for how well he’s played.

Milwaukee Bucks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Kevin Porter Jr. 38.4 35.4 34.1 Bobby Portis 36.8 30.6 26.5 Kyle Kuzma 33.4 31.3 27.4 Myles Turner 32.1 29.7 26.5 Ryan Rollins 27.9 26.4 28.9 AJ Green 24.6 24.6 26.1 Jericho Sims 21.8 21.2 23.8 Gary Trent Jr. 17.7 22 24

Giannis Antetokounmpo remains out, and Gary Trent Jr. has played just 23 total minutes in the last two games as he battles a calf injury. In their stead, Kevin Porter Jr’s has been a top-15 player in fantasy basketball, and Ryan Rollins and Bobby Portis Jr. have both continued to play well in their expanded roles. They’re both top-100 players in fantasy basketball, but Myles Turner doesn’t seem to be doing much more with the bigger role, averaging just 13.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over his last 5 games.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Anthony Edwards 38.7 39.2 37.6 Rudy Gobert 37 35.9 31.2 Julius Randle 35 34.5 35 Donte DiVincenzo 33.2 34 32.3 Naz Reid 27.3 28.5 29.8 Jaden McDaniels 24.2 30.5 34.1 Bones Hyland 22.2 23.3 21.6 Mike Conley 21.1 21.1 18.9

Minnesota has a pretty consolidated eight-man rotation, and little has changed. Bones Hyland has stepped into a slightly bigger role as a ball-handling scorer off the bench, and he might be better suited in that role than Mike Conley right now.

New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III 32.5 33.9 34.8 Bryce McGowens 30.6 16.5 23.4 Saddiq Bey 29.7 29.6 31.5 Jordan Poole 29.4 27.7 27.3 Derik Queen 28.8 29.3 30.8 Jeremiah Fears 24.6 24.4 26.8 Zion Williamson 23.2 23.5 23.5 Jose Alvarado 21 22.2 24.2 Herbert Jones 16.9 23 22

The Pelicans reportedly don’t want to trade Herbert Jones, but his ankle injury has kept him off the court and sapped some of his effectiveness. Derik Queen continues to be effective, even playing alongside Zion Williamson, and both have been top-80 players in fantasy basketball over the last two weeks. I would like to see more minutes for Jeremiah Fears, but Jordan Poole has seemed to cut into those.

New York Knicks

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Jalen Brunson 38.7 37.1 36.8 Mikal Bridges 38 37.7 35.7 Josh Hart 34.1 34 33.5 OG Anunoby 33.3 33 32.3 Karl-Anthony Towns 30.2 31.5 31.9 Tyler Kolek 26.1 24 17.9 Jordan Clarkson 25.5 24.4 23 Mitchell Robinson 21.7 22.8 20.6

Tyler Kolek season is here, and I’m not sure it’s going anywhere. Deuce McBride is still managing an ankle injury, and Landry Shamet is out with a shoulder injury, so Kolek has stepped up and is averaging 10.7 points, 6.2 assists, and 4.8 rebounds over the last two weeks while playing crucial minutes at the end of games for the Knicks. At this point, the Knicks can’t take Kolek out of the rotation, so even when Deuce returns, it might be somebody like Jordan Clarkson who needs to lose more minutes.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35.8 34.6 33.4 Jalen Williams 31.6 31 29.2 Chet Holmgren 28.8 28.3 27.1 Luguentz Dort 28.5 26.4 25.1 Cason Wallace 25.2 26.3 25.3 Isaiah Hartenstein 24.6 25.6 24.2 Ajay Mitchell 22.2 24.6 25.1 Alex Caruso 19.3 19.1 18.9

Isaiah Hartenstein came back from his calf injury last week, so we’ve actually seen the full Thunder roster for the first time all season. Turns out, it’s a roster that can’t beat the Spurs. I’m kidding, but the Spurs are playing tremendously well against the Thunder. The rotation has become pretty consistent, but it’s a matter of who emerges. Chet Holmgren has not been as effective in recent games, but Ajay Mitchell has stepped up and been a top 100 player in fantasy leagues over his last four games.

Orlando Magic

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Paolo Banchero 37.6 37.5 33 Desmond Bane 36 36.4 35.9 Anthony Black 34.2 35.3 33.4 Wendell Carter Jr. 32.3 32.2 31.2 Tyus Jones 26.4 21.5 18.7 Noah Penda 21 18.6 13.5 Jase Richardson 18.9 16.7 13.6 Jalen Suggs — 29.5 29.7 Tristan da Silva — 12 21.5 Franz Wagner — — 27.4

Orlando’s rotation has become consolidated thanks to injuries to Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Tristan Da Silva. In that time, Desmond Bane has taken on a much larger role, averaging 198 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks, which makes him a top 40 player. Anthony Black has also stepped into a much larger role and has been highly efficient for the Magic as well. We’ve also seen Noah Penda take on a bigger role now that he’s up from the G-League. I don’t expect that to last too long, but it’s been fun to see.

Philadelphia 76ers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Tyrese Maxey 39.3 39.3 39.3 VJ Edgecombe 36.4 37.7 31.3 Paul George 33.1 33.2 30.1 Joel Embiid 31.5 31.2 29.8 Jared McCain 30.2 24.5 23.3 Andre Drummond 24 21.6 18.9 Dominick Barlow 24 27.4 28.3 Quentin Grimes 21.2 30 32.9

Joel Embiid survived a bit of an injury scare earlier this week, but seems ot have survived it. Quentin Grimes has seen his minutes decrease in the last two games, but he has also been battling an illness, so it might be connected to that. The 76ers continue to hum because of their young guards and a resurgent season from Paul George, who is averaging 16.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game in 12 games. Also, it’s pretty fun that Dominick Barlow is playing such a big role on a two-way deal.

Phoenix Suns

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Collin Gillespie 32.2 31.8 31.7 Devin Booker 31.4 31.4 29.9 Dillon Brooks 29.6 27.9 30.1 Royce O’Neale 28 26.9 27.8 Oso Ighodaro 26.3 22.8 23 Jordan Goodwin 25.8 22.9 22.8 Ryan Dunn 22 19.8 20.3 Mark Williams 19.5 21.3 22.1 Grayson Allen — 28.5 28.3

Grayson Allen is battling a knee injury, but it doesn’t sound too serious. Jalen Green is also expected back in the first week of January, so this Suns team could be getting healthy soon. Collin Gillespie has also remained tremendously valuable even with Devin Booker back, but it remains to be seen if that would continue with both Allen and Green back too.

Portland Trail Blazers

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Deni Avdija 38.5 38.1 36.5 Toumani Camara 35.2 33.1 32.1 Donovan Clingan 32.6 30.9 28.7 Shaedon Sharpe 31.8 32.7 31.5 Kris Murray 30.5 27.2 26.7 Sidy Cissoko 22 24.6 24.8 Caleb Love 20.3 16.3 17.5 Robert Williams III 16.1 17.2 19.3 Jerami Grant — 37.4 33.9

Jrue Holiday is still out, and now Jerami Grant has missed the last three games with an Achilles injury. In those three games, Donovan Clingan and Shaedon Sharpe have taken on larger usage roles. Those two guys, along with Deni Avdija, have all been top-60 players in that span, but Grant doesn’t figure to be out for too much longer.

Sacramento Kings

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 DeMar DeRozan 38.9 38.1 34.5 Keegan Murray 35.6 37.7 36 Russell Westbrook 32.7 32.3 30.8 Maxime Raynaud 30.1 30.7 29.3 Dennis Schröder 27.8 26.2 26.2 Nique Clifford 27.1 22.9 21.1 Dylan Cardwell 22.7 21.1 21.1 Precious Achiuwa 18.2 19 18.5

Zach LaVine remains out with an ankle injury but could return early next week. Keegan Murray also suffered a calf injury earlier this week, so we’re still awaiting news on how long he will be out. Russell Westbrook continues to take on a large usage role with LaVine out and will do so for the foreseeable future. We have also seen Maxime Raynaud emerge of late, averaging 14.8 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists over the last two weeks, which has made him a top 100 player in fantasy leagues.

San Antonio Spurs

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 De’Aaron Fox 33.2 29.3 30.7 Devin Vassell 30.8 29.2 29.8 Stephon Castle 30.5 28.1 28 Harrison Barnes 27.4 24.4 27.8 Luke Kornet 25.1 23.2 25.3 Victor Wembanyama 23.5 21.8 21.6 Keldon Johnson 21 20 20.3 Julian Champagnie 20.2 20.9 25.1 Dylan Harper 19.5 19.9 21.6

Victor Wembanyama is back but still on a bit of a minutes restriction. Nevertheless, the Spurs have been on a run of strong play lately, and this is a true contender. That being said, Dylan Harper has taken a bit of a backseat with the full crew back, and I’m a little surprised that Devin Vassell has been getting more playing time and being more productive than Harper. That said, he does fit what the team needs a little better, so he will likely remain impactful, and he’s been a top 110 player in fantasy leagues over the last two weeks.

Toronto Raptors

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Scottie Barnes 34.3 34.2 35.2 Immanuel Quickley 32.9 32.4 32.3 Brandon Ingram 32.6 34.2 34.4 Sandro Mamukelashvili 25.7 26.4 24.2 Ochai Agbaji 23 22.3 21.4 Collin Murray-Boyles 22 19.6 17.7 Jamal Shead 21 22 23.2 Ja’Kobe Walter 19.3 17.9 18.7

Not much has changed for the Raptors in recent weeks. They’re still managing Jakob Poeltl’s minutes, and he’s missed three of the last four games. No other big man is really stepping up in his absence, so there’s no real corresponding move. RJ Barrett should also return as early as next week, which would be welcome for the Raptors.

Utah Jazz

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 Keyonte George 36.5 37.9 34.7 Lauri Markkanen 36.2 38 35 Kevin Love 30.2 25.6 20.7 Ace Bailey 29.1 27.6 28.9 Jusuf Nurkić 27.8 29.1 25.5 Isaiah Collier 26 27.5 21.8 Kyle Filipowski 22.9 26.7 27.8 Svi Mykhailiuk 22.5 21.1 23.5 Brice Sensabaugh 20.8 20.3 16.9

Things have remained pretty status quo for the Jazz over the last few weeks. The minutes and usage are dominated by Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George, with Jusuf Nurkić and Isaiah Collier also continuing to give meaningful production in their minutes as well. Sadly, even though Ace Bailey is getting plenty of run, he’s averaging 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and little else.

Washington Wizards

Name Last 3 Last 5 Last 10 CJ McCollum 35.6 34 33.3 Kyshawn George 34.6 35.2 33.1 Bub Carrington 30 31.9 31.2 Alex Sarr 25.3 24.9 24.9 Bilal Coulibaly 23.4 23 25.9 Tre Johnson 22.8 21.6 20.8 Khris Middleton 22 22 25.1 Jamir Watkins 21.9 14.9 18.1 Marvin Bagley III 21.5 23.4 25.3

Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly, and Khris Middleton are all back. Coulibaly played 23 minutes in his first game back, and Bub Carrington was down to 15 minutes. However, Carrington also had a foot injury in that game, so we may not know until Friday just how the Wizards are splitting up these minutes after Carrington emerged when everybody else was out. Marvin Bagley III has also played well in his limited minutes, and he could be useful on another squad if he gets traded.