Watch Chicago legend Derrick Rose have Bull’s jersey retired

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Results, leaderboard, track map, teams, highlights, news
Flory Bidunga
No. 19 Kansas finishes on 27-7 run to beat Kansas State 86-62 despite Darryn Peterson’s absence
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch, schedule, TV info, start times, notable drivers, storylines, more

Top Clips

nbc_nba_lalvsdal_260124.jpg
HLs: Doncic scores 33 in comeback win over Mavs
nbc_nba_clevsorl_260124.jpg
HLs: Mitchell explodes for 36 in win over Magic
lap_1_crash_raw_260124.jpg
Early crash ends Anaheim II for Kitchen, Hymas

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Chicago legend Derrick Rose have Bull’s jersey retired

  
Published January 25, 2026 01:17 AM

There are players who become legends because they played like a Hall of Famer for a team and a city. There are players who become legends and are forever associated with the city where they were born.

There are very few who are both. Derrick Rose is that in Chicago, and Saturday night, his No. 1 jersey was retired, hung in the rafters of the United Center.

First, there was this tribute video, narrated by Scottie Pippen.

Next came a series of speeches about Rose from former teammates, as well as coach Tom Thibodeau.

Then Rose himself gave an emotional, thoughtful speech that included some words to his kids.

In his first four seasons with the Bulls, Rose won MVP, Rookie of the Year, was a three-time All-Star, and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference finals, as far as the franchise has ever gotten since Michael Jordan retired (the first time).

It ended up being a game Rose could love, a hard-fought game against the Celtics that came down to the wire, when Kevin Huerter hit the game-winner.

It was a great night at the United Center.