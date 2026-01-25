Watch Chicago legend Derrick Rose have Bull’s jersey retired

There are players who become legends because they played like a Hall of Famer for a team and a city. There are players who become legends and are forever associated with the city where they were born.

There are very few who are both. Derrick Rose is that in Chicago, and Saturday night, his No. 1 jersey was retired, hung in the rafters of the United Center.

The moment Derrick Rose's banner was officially retired. pic.twitter.com/ufrMsEaEyY — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 25, 2026

First, there was this tribute video, narrated by Scottie Pippen.

No. 1 will always be From Chicago.



Narration by @ScottiePippen. pic.twitter.com/zrQdBpdVAy — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 25, 2026

Next came a series of speeches about Rose from former teammates, as well as coach Tom Thibodeau.

"The next stop is the Hall of Fame - and there is no doubt about that." pic.twitter.com/Qb7A7CIK41 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 25, 2026

Then Rose himself gave an emotional, thoughtful speech that included some words to his kids.

Derrick Rose with a message for each of his kids: PJ, London, and Layla ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1rQJ1TT3ax — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 25, 2026

In his first four seasons with the Bulls, Rose won MVP, Rookie of the Year, was a three-time All-Star, and led the Bulls to the Eastern Conference finals, as far as the franchise has ever gotten since Michael Jordan retired (the first time).

It ended up being a game Rose could love, a hard-fought game against the Celtics that came down to the wire, when Kevin Huerter hit the game-winner.

It was a great night at the United Center.