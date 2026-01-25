 Skip navigation
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona live updates: Porsche Penske beats Cadillac, results, highlights, news
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
2026 Rolex 24 results: A Porsche Penske three-peat as Felipe Nasr closes another win
2026 Rolex 24 at Daytona: How to watch on NBC and Peacock, schedule, notable drivers, storylines, more

Carrick 'massively proud' of Man Utd's performance
Reactions from Man United's 3-2 win over Arsenal
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Carrick ‘massively proud’ of Man Utd’s performance
Reactions from Man United’s 3-2 win over Arsenal
Should Man United make Carrick their next manager?

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NBA postponed Sunday’s Denver at Memphis game due to ‘inclement weather in Memphis area’

  
Published January 25, 2026 01:52 PM

The winter storm sweeping through parts of the eastern and southern United States hit Memphis hard, leading the NBA to postpone the game scheduled for Sunday between the Denver Nuggets and the Grizzlies, the league announced.

The game “has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Memphis area,” the league said in announcing the decision.

No date for a makeup game has yet been set.