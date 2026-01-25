NBA postponed Sunday’s Denver at Memphis game due to ‘inclement weather in Memphis area’
Published January 25, 2026 01:52 PM
The winter storm sweeping through parts of the eastern and southern United States hit Memphis hard, leading the NBA to postpone the game scheduled for Sunday between the Denver Nuggets and the Grizzlies, the league announced.
The game “has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Memphis area,” the league said in announcing the decision.
No date for a makeup game has yet been set.