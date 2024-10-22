Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit Kawasaki
Austin Forkner officially departed from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki with a social media post, clearing the way for an expected announcement he will join the Factory Triumph team.
"[Fourteen] years with [Kawasaki, Fox Racing,] and about half of that with [Pro Circuit Kawasaki],” Forkner posted on Instagram. "[...] Thank you for believing in me, sticking by me, and being more than just a team. I’ve made some lifelong relationships and I am forever grateful. THANK YOU.”
Forkner has challenged for a 250 Supercross title and has sported the red plate several times, but a rash of injuries stalled his efforts. Forkner suffered significant injuries in five of the last six seasons.
In 2020, the season he went injury-free, Forkner was in a position to challenge Dylan Ferrandis for the 250 West title until he crashed late in the final race while racing for the lead.
This spring, Forkner started his 250 East championship bid with a victory in Detroit, only to crash in the following round after losing a contact lens while racing. The massive crash that followed ended his season.
Forkner underwent brain surgery earlier in the season and said at the time he expected to return to SuperMotocross competition in 2025. He also underwent LASIK surgery to eliminate the need for contact lenses.
Timeline of Injuries
June 2024: Brain Surgery to repair arteriovenous malformation
February 2024: Spinal injury after Arlington crash
September 2023: Knee injury ahead of Chicagoland
January 2023: Full-thickness ACL tear and broken hand
2022: Re-injures collarbone in Arlington
2021: Broken collarbone in Houston
2019: Knee injury in East Rutherford
