Top News

cross-country-skiing.jpeg
2014 U.S. Olympic cross-country skiing team holds 10-year reunion
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Minnesota Twins
Minnesota Twins 2024 MLB season recap: Franchise at a crossroads after late-season collapse
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/gqt82jofpk0g3zsd5hqo
Tuesdays with Gorney: Midseason look at hot - and not - coaches
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Adam Gorney, National Recruiting Director
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_dps_vottoint_241022.jpg
Votto talks Ohtani, predicts World Series winner
nbc_cfb_illmichrecap_241022.jpg
Recapping Memorial Stadium’s 100th anniversary
nbc_pft_aiyuk_241022.jpg
49ers facing uncertainty after Aiyuk, Samuel news

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit Kawasaki

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published October 22, 2024 11:32 AM

Austin Forkner officially departed from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki with a social media post, clearing the way for an expected announcement he will join the Factory Triumph team.

"[Fourteen] years with [Kawasaki, Fox Racing,] and about half of that with [Pro Circuit Kawasaki],” Forkner posted on Instagram. "[...] Thank you for believing in me, sticking by me, and being more than just a team. I’ve made some lifelong relationships and I am forever grateful. THANK YOU.”

Forkner has challenged for a 250 Supercross title and has sported the red plate several times, but a rash of injuries stalled his efforts. Forkner suffered significant injuries in five of the last six seasons.

In 2020, the season he went injury-free, Forkner was in a position to challenge Dylan Ferrandis for the 250 West title until he crashed late in the final race while racing for the lead.

Stewart Forkner Brown crash
Austin Forkner: ‘Injury isn’t the hardest part’ of an accident
Austin Forkner: “The injury is never the hardest part, it’s everything that’s around the injury: the not racing, everything you’re dealing with mentally, the negative thoughts that come along with it.”

This spring, Forkner started his 250 East championship bid with a victory in Detroit, only to crash in the following round after losing a contact lens while racing. The massive crash that followed ended his season.

Forkner underwent brain surgery earlier in the season and said at the time he expected to return to SuperMotocross competition in 2025. He also underwent LASIK surgery to eliminate the need for contact lenses.

Timeline of Injuries

June 2024: Brain Surgery to repair arteriovenous malformation
February 2024: Spinal injury after Arlington crash
September 2023: Knee injury ahead of Chicagoland
January 2023: Full-thickness ACL tear and broken hand
2022: Re-injures collarbone in Arlington
2021: Broken collarbone in Houston
2019: Knee injury in East Rutherford

