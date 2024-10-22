Austin Forkner says goodbye to Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Austin Forkner officially departed from Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki with a social media post, clearing the way for an expected announcement he will join the Factory Triumph team.

"[Fourteen] years with [Kawasaki, Fox Racing,] and about half of that with [Pro Circuit Kawasaki],” Forkner posted on Instagram. "[...] Thank you for believing in me, sticking by me, and being more than just a team. I’ve made some lifelong relationships and I am forever grateful. THANK YOU.”

Forkner has challenged for a 250 Supercross title and has sported the red plate several times, but a rash of injuries stalled his efforts. Forkner suffered significant injuries in five of the last six seasons.

In 2020, the season he went injury-free, Forkner was in a position to challenge Dylan Ferrandis for the 250 West title until he crashed late in the final race while racing for the lead.

Austin Forkner: ‘Injury isn’t the hardest part’ of an accident Austin Forkner: “The injury is never the hardest part, it’s everything that’s around the injury: the not racing, everything you’re dealing with mentally, the negative thoughts that come along with it.”

This spring, Forkner started his 250 East championship bid with a victory in Detroit, only to crash in the following round after losing a contact lens while racing. The massive crash that followed ended his season.

Forkner underwent brain surgery earlier in the season and said at the time he expected to return to SuperMotocross competition in 2025. He also underwent LASIK surgery to eliminate the need for contact lenses.

Timeline of Injuries

June 2024: Brain Surgery to repair arteriovenous malformation

February 2024: Spinal injury after Arlington crash

September 2023: Knee injury ahead of Chicagoland

January 2023: Full-thickness ACL tear and broken hand

2022: Re-injures collarbone in Arlington

2021: Broken collarbone in Houston

2019: Knee injury in East Rutherford

More SuperMotocross News

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

GasGas says goodbye to Jorge Prado

SX documentary “Pay Dirt” debuts in Newport

Preston Boespflug joins Partzilla for 2025 SMX

Pierce Brown joins Yamaha Star Racing in 2025

Christian Craig underwent knee surgery

Ernée, France confirmed for 2026 MXoN

Team Australia scores first MXoN victory

Seth Hammaker renews with Pro Circuit

Ironman Raceway to host 2025 MXoN race

Nick Romano confirms departure from Star Yamaha

