Webb the heavy favorite to win 450SX title

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler looks like his two-champ self Thursday at Augusta
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
As Corey Conners contends and Taylor Pendrith debuts, their coach fights from afar
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Masters 2025: Amateur Jose Ballester admits to urinating into Rae’s Creek during Round 1
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
SMX breaks season record with 18 winners in 2025
450SX race, East/West Showdown headline Philly
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Masters 2025: Scottie Scheffler looks like his two-champ self Thursday at Augusta
Rex Hoggard
,
Rex Hoggard
,
As Corey Conners contends and Taylor Pendrith debuts, their coach fights from afar
Brentley Romine
,
Brentley Romine
,
Masters 2025: Amateur Jose Ballester admits to urinating into Rae’s Creek during Round 1
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
SMX breaks season record with 18 winners in 2025
450SX race, East/West Showdown headline Philly
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
Baseball Player News
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Webb the heavy favorite to win 450SX title
April 10, 2025 04:35 PM
Clinton Fowler and James Stewart discuss Cooper Webb's odds as the heavy favorite to with the 450 Supercross title before looking at head-to-head odds between Justin Barcia and Justin Cooper.
Latest Clips
04:10
SMX breaks season record with 18 winners in 2025
17:29
450SX race, East/West Showdown headline Philly
07:28
Ninkovich compares last lap to final NFL drive
01:22
Who will be selected top-five in 2025 NFL Draft?
01:06
More QB rushes would give Murray ‘top-5 upside’
01:18
‘Long way to go’ for Lawrence’s fantasy viability
07:43
FNIA mock recap: Pats take Campbell over Hunter
16:08
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 28-32
14:41
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 22-27
13:10
FNIA NFL mock draft 2025: Picks 16-21
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
01:26
‘Cause for optimism’ with Pfaadt in fantasy
04:55
Fantasy impact of Murray saying he has to run more
01:28
Veen must hit the ground running for Rockies
01:43
Lopez expected to be placed on 15-day IL
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
16:12
What’s next for Indiana, Wisconsin and USC?
02:33
HLs: Best of Iriafen from USC’s historic season
03:31
Can Lanning reload Oregon for next season?
05:16
Can Penn State finally get over the hump in 2025?
05:37
How can Michigan improve its offense next season?
05:18
What will Ohio State’s strengths be next season?
09:25
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 11-18
13:32
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 6-10
05:02
Fantasy football 2025 rookie draft: Picks 19-24
02:40
How ND can hit the ground running next season
01:46
Take the over for Knicks vs. Pistons game
02:12
Celtics’ path could benefit Cavs’ East chances
01:57
Expect Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies to go under
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue