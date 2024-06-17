Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025

While getting prepared for surgeries related to his Arlington Monster Energy Supercross crash, an MRI revealed a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) for Austin Forkner. He underwent brain surgery last week and will not return to racing in 2024.

Forkner expects to return on his bike in September to prepare for competition in 2025. Prior to the brain surgery, Forkner intended to return to the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team before the end of the Motocross season.

“I’m fine from my crash from Dallas,” Forkner said in an Instagram post. “Shoulder’s good, back is good, everything from the Dallas crash is good

AVM’s are a hereditary disorder and it is unlikely to be associated with Forkner’s crash.

