NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
Commanders Mini Camp
Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields among mobile late-round QBs to target in 2024 fantasy drafts
masterpool.jpg
Motocross 2024 High Point 250 points, results: Ty Masterpool scores first SuperMotocross win
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_dps_dponcharlesbarkley_240617.jpg
Patrick: Barkley is 'John Madden to his sport'
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be 'fun to watch' in Week 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NCAA Football: Texas A&amp;M at Louisiana State
Les Miles sues LSU, NCAA and College Football Hall of Fame over 37 vacated victories
Commanders Mini Camp
Jayden Daniels, Justin Fields among mobile late-round QBs to target in 2024 fantasy drafts
masterpool.jpg
Motocross 2024 High Point 250 points, results: Ty Masterpool scores first SuperMotocross win
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_dps_dponcharlesbarkley_240617.jpg
Patrick: Barkley is ‘John Madden to his sport’
nbc_pft_pftpmmailbag_240617.jpg
Ravens, Chiefs will be ‘fun to watch’ in Week 1
nbc_golf_sales_penske_usopen_240617.jpg
HLs: DeChambeau takes home his 2nd U.S. Open title

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025

  • By
  Dan Beaver,
  • By
  Dan Beaver
  
Published June 17, 2024 03:34 PM

While getting prepared for surgeries related to his Arlington Monster Energy Supercross crash, an MRI revealed a brain arteriovenous malformation (AVM) for Austin Forkner. He underwent brain surgery last week and will not return to racing in 2024.

Forkner expects to return on his bike in September to prepare for competition in 2025. Prior to the brain surgery, Forkner intended to return to the Pro Circuit Kawasaki team before the end of the Motocross season.

“I’m fine from my crash from Dallas,” Forkner said in an Instagram post. “Shoulder’s good, back is good, everything from the Dallas crash is good

AVM’s are a hereditary disorder and it is unlikely to be associated with Forkner’s crash.

