Motocross 2024 High Point 250 points, results: Ty Masterpool scores first SuperMotocross win

Ty Masterpool led the most laps in both motos at High Point Raceway in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania, to win his first SuperMotocross victory in Round 4 of the Pro Motocross season. This was Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s 300th win.

Masterpool seized the lead on Lap 7 of Moto 1 and held it until Deegan caught and passed him with two laps remaining. In a seesaw Moto 2, Masterpool led two laps early, gave up the top spot to Chance Hymas for a while, and then retook the lead with five laps remaining. In the post-race news conference, he admitted to not watching his pit board closely enough in the closing laps, allowing Deegan to erase a 4.7-second lead with two laps remaining nearly.

Masterpool’s victory is also his first top-five in the combined series after finishing sixth on several occasions.

Deegan’s streak of three consecutive overall victories was snapped at High Point, but he had the most dramatic afternoon. After crashing early in both motos, Deegan was more than 15 seconds behind the leader in Moto 1 and 18 seconds in Moto 2 on their opening laps. One key to Deegan’s speed was finding alternate lines as he made his way through traffic.

Deegan’s 1-2 in the motos propelled him into the SuperMotocross combined standings by 20 points over Levi Kitchen.

Hymas scored his second consecutive podium with a third-place finish overall. He finished fourth in Moto 1 and third in Moto 2 to keep his perfect record of Moto top-fives alive.

Austin Forkner undergoes brain surgery, expects to return to SuperMotocross in 2025 While preparing for other surgeries after his Dallas crash, a routine MRI revealed symptoms of bleeding on Austin Forkner’s brain

It took Jo Shimoda three motos to get comfortable on the Honda HRC bike, but he has been perfect since finishing fifth in Race 2 in Hangtown. Shimoda finished third in Moto 1 and fifth in Moto 2 for fourth overall.

Tom Vialle rounded out the top five in overall results. After climbing as high as fourth, he laid his bike down in Moto 1 and finished eighth. Vialle bounced back to finish fourth in Race 2.

Levi Kitchen lost the SuperMotocross points lead on the heels of three consecutive results outside the top five. He finished second in the second moto in Thunder Valley, and things were worse in High Point. Kitchen finished 10th in the first moto and was ninth in Race 2 to score 22 fewer points than Deegan. Kitchen was credited with ninth overall.

High Point’s holeshot winners struggled after their strong starts. Coty Schock led the field in Moto 1, and Nick Romano led in Moto 2 before they each finished 12th at the checkers.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 4 in Mount Morris, Pennsylvania:

Results

Click here for the official 250 results from High Point.

Moto 1

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Moto 2

Results

Lap Chart

Individual Lap Times

Fastest Segment Times

Pro Motocross Rider Points

SuperMotocross Rider Points

Motocross Manufacturer Points

Here is the finishing order of Round 4 in High Point (points earners):

1. Ty Masterpool, 2 - 1 (47)

2. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 2 (47)

3. Chance Hymas, 4 - 3 (38)

4. Jo Shimoda, 3 - 5 (37)

5. Tom Vialle, 8 - 4 (32)

6. Julien Beaumer, 6 - 8 (30)

7. Ryder DiFrancesco, 5 - 13 (26)

8. Pierce Brown, 13 - 6 (25)

9. Levi Kitchen, 10 - 9 (25)

10. Jordon Smith, 9 - 10 (25)

11. Jalek Swoll, 7 - 14 (23)

12. Joseph Savatgy, 19 - 7 (18)

13. Coty Schock, 14 - 12 (18)

14. Dilan Schwartz, 11 - 15 (18)

15. Nicholas Romano, 12 - 16 (16)

16. Ryder McNabb, 15 - 17 (12)

17. Casey Cochran, 40 - 11 (11)

18. Jett Reynolds, 17 - 18 (9)

19. Mark Fineis, 16 - 38 (6)

20. Talon Hawkins, 21 - 19 (4)

21. Daxton Bennick, 18 - 26 (4)

22. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku, 23 - 20 (2)

23. Crockett Myers, 20 - 39 (2)

24. Max Sanford, 22 - 21 (1)

