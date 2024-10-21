GasGas thanks Jorge Prado, paves the way for US SuperMotocross announcement

The 2023 and 2024 MXGP champion Jorge Prado is reportedly heading to the United States to compete with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team in the SuperMotocross competition and is one step closer as his current manufacturer, GasGas, bid him farewell.

“Jorge has been with us since his early days in motocross, starting with his incredible victory in the 65cc World Championship in 2011, when he became the youngest World Champion ever,” Pit Beirer, Motorsports Director for Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing, said in a release. “We have watched him grow from a promising young rider into a four-time World Champion - securing his MX2 and MXGP titles under the guidance of Claudio and Davide de Carli - and his journey has been nothing short of remarkable.

“His relentless determination and natural talent have always been clear. We are immensely proud to have been part of his journey from his early years to his world-class achievements.”

Jorge Prado crashes hard in MXGP Italian Grand Prix Jorge Prado: “I pulled off after a lap because I felt a little hurt, but everything seems fine. ... I should be okay to fight for the win in Indonesia.”

Prado got a taste of Monster Energy Supercross competition this winter by qualifying for the first four opening rounds before heading to Argentina and scoring his first of four consecutive overall victories in MXGP. He swept the top 15 in Supercross with a best finish of seventh on a muddy track in San Francisco.

Prado is also expected to ride in the Pro Motocross series in the summer of 2025, which will match his skillset to a greater degree. In addition to his two championships, he has accumulated 14 overall victories with 33 moto wins since joining GasGas in 2022. He has 49 Grand Prix wins, 94 moto victories, and 118 podiums in MXGP and MX2 combined.

