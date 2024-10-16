“Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross” to debut in Newport Beach Film Festival

A major new dirt bike documentary, “Pay Dirt: The Story of Supercross,” will debut on October 19, 2024, at the Lido Theater in Newport Beach, California. The film will be released nationwide in January 2025.

Narrated by Josh Brolin and created by TAUBLIEB Films, the documentary has been supported by Feld Entertainment and the title sponsor of the Supercross Series, Monster Energy, which has opened the door for expansive behind-the-scenes access, including an interview from Michael Goodwin from the California prison where he is serving time after being convicted of murdering off-road legend Mickey Thompson.

“Monster Energy is excited to be a part of ‘Pay Dirt,’ a documentary that dives deep into the electrifying world of Supercross,” Mitch Covington, Monster Energy Senior Vice President of Sports Marketing, said in a press release. “This film does an incredible job capturing the raw energy and intensity of our top athletes in the sport while offering an authentic glimpse into the challenges and triumphs of Supercross, making it accessible and thrilling for all audiences.”

The film features a wide range of legendary and current athletes, such as Jeremy McGrath, Ricky Carmichael, Ryan Villopoto, Brian Deegan, and Haiden Deegan, as it chronicles the sport. The film is not a historical look at the sport but instead details how it impacts the riders, supporters, and fans.

“We’re only here because of the incredible support from everyone involved – from Monster Energy to Feld Motor Sports – and, of course, the riders and production team,” filmmaker Paul Taublieb said. “This is not a history of the sport, but rather, the story of Supercross, and I’m humbled and grateful to be able to share this first screening at the great Newport Beach Film Festival.

” [...] ‘Pay Dirt’ is a project born from a deep admiration for skill, courage and sacrifices of the incredible athletes who race Supercross, and features an all-star cast of riders.”

TAUBLIEB Films’ previous projects include “Unchained: The Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross.”

Event Details:

Location: Lido Theater, 3459 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Date: October 19, 2024

Time: 3:30 PM – 5:05 PM PDT

Tickets: Purchase here

