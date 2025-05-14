How to watch the 2025 WNBA Season: Opening schedule, key dates, streaming info, and more

The 2025 WNBA season tips off this Friday, May 16. While 2024 marked a historic year for the league with record-breaking game attendance and viewership, this offseason proved that it was only just the beginning. The energy and momentum isn’t picking up where it left off, it’s skyrocketing.

After leading the UConn Huskies to their 12th NCAA Championship, Paige Bueckers was drafted No. 1 overall by the Dallas Wings. The Wings missed the playoffs last season for the first time since 2020, after finishing 9-31, and now enter the 2025 WNBA Season with a new GM (Curt Miller), a new coach (Chris Koclanes), a new superstar, and a new hope. Not to mention the return of two-time WNBA All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale.

Last season, A’ja Wilson became the first unanimous WNBA MVP since Cynthia Cooper (Houston Comets) in the league’s inaugural season in 1997, averaging 26.9 points per game — the highest scoring average in league history — and 11.9 rebounds per game. With the addition of six-time All star Jewell Loyd, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces are expected to be a threat.

Caitlin Clark, last year’s No. 1 overall pick, earned the 2024 Rookie of the Year Award after setting the WNBA single-season record with 337 assists and helping the Indiana Fever earn its first playoff berth in eight years — that was all after a long college season. With Clark actually having an off-season to rest and a roster that now includes two-time WNBA champion Sydney Colson and Brianna Turner, a two-time WNBA all-defensive selection, how high can the Fever go?

For the first time in 17 years, there’s a new team in the WNBA. The Golden State Valkyries, the first WNBA team in the Bay Area, make their long-awaited league debut on Friday against their cross-state opponents, the LA Sparks. The Valkyries are led by Natalie Nakase, the first Asian American WNBA head coach ever.

Season number 29 is poised to be unforgettable, so buckle up. See below for the 2025 WNBA season schedule, key dates, and additional information on how to watch WNBA games.

When does the 2025 WNBA season begin?

The 2025 WNBA season tips off on Friday, May 16 at 7:30 PM ET. See below for the full schedule of games taking place this weekend.

2025 WNBA Opening Weekend Schedule

Friday, May 16:

Atlanta Dream vs Washington Mystics at 7:30 PM ET

Minnesota Lynx vs Dallas Wings at 7:30 PM ET

LA Sparks vs Golden State Valkyries at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 17:

Las Vegas Aces at New York Liberty at 1:00 PM ET on ABC

Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever at 3:00 PM ET on ABC

Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury at 10:00 PM ET

Sunday, May 18:

Washington Mystics at Connecticut Sun at 1:00 PM ET

Minnesota Lynx at LA Sparks at 6:00 PM ET

How can I watch WNBA games?

Over 175 regular season WNBA games will be available across the following networks and streaming platforms: ABC, ESPN, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, WNBA League Pass.

Click here for the full 2025 WNBA Season Schedule.

2025 WNBA Season Key Dates:

May 16: Regular Season Begins

June 1-17: Commissioner’s Cup Tournament

July 1: Commissioner’s Cup Championship

July 17-21: WNBA All-Star Break

July 19: WNBA All-Star Game

September 11: Regular Season Ends

September 14: Playoffs Begin

October 17: Last Possible Finals Date