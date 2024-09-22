 Skip navigation
GYFj5phXwAAMIhy.jpeg
Takeaways: Georgia Tech edges Arizona State for Olympia Fields title
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results
2023 IRONMAN World Championships
Laura Philipp becomes second-oldest woman to win Ironman World Championship

Top Clips

nbc_pl_redcardsallaround_240922.jpg
Gibbs-White, Santo, Hurzeler all sent off
nbc_pl_nfgoal2_240922.jpg
Sosa slots home Forest’s equalizer v. Brighton
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_240922.jpg
Welbeck’s stunning free-kick gives Brighton lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the third time

  
Published September 22, 2024 10:23 AM

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was the unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP, the league announced Sunday.

The Aces’ versatile forward averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. She’s only the second player to win the award unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper of the Houston Comets, who did it in the league’s inaugural 1997 season.

Wilson received all 67 first-place votes from a national media panel, making her a three-time award winner (2020 and 2022.) She’s the fourth player in WNBA history to reach that milestone, joining Sherly Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (467 points) finished in second place, followed by New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (295 points), Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (130 points) and Connecticut Sun forward Alyssa Thomas (83 points) in fifth.

Wilson finished third in the MVP voting last year, receiving one fourth-place vote that she said fueled her after the Aces won their second straight WNBA title.

“It propelled me a little bit as I started my offseason workouts, but around February I was over it,” she said. “I didn’t want to give that person that energy, that’s when I started to lock in.”

Wilson finished the regular season with 1,021 points, 451 rebounds and led the league with 98 blocks. The 6-foot-4 Wilson broke the WNBA single-season record for scoring average, which had been set by Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi in 2006 (25.3 ppg).

She had a season high 42 points against Dallas and a few days later dropped 41 against Phoenix. In all, she scored at least 20 points in 34 of her 38 games. She was relentless with rebounds, grabbing 9.8 defensive a game, the highest single-season average in league history.

Wilson’s 11.87 rebound average is third-best in league history, trailing Angel Reese and Sylvia Fowles.