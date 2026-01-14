2026 SuperMotocross Round 2, San Diego1: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Two of the most popular riders in the field scored open round victories at Anaheim 1, and it’s time to see if they can keep momentum alive as the dirt bike superstars head down the I-5 to Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California. In keeping with its primetime initiative, the feature gate drop is at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Eli Tomac extended his winning streak to 12 consecutive seasons last week with another veteran, Ken Roczen, on his back tire. The riders who battled for the 2025 Supercross title have a little work to do this week. Cooper Webb (seventh) and Chase Sexton (eighth) finished outside the top five.

Update: Justin Barcia walks out of hospital after scary Anaheim 1 crash Justin Barcia was involved in a scary crash on the opening lap of the Anaheim 1 450 feature and was transported to the hospital.

In the 250 West division, there were some fresh faces on the podium. Max Anstie stood on the top of the box with Chance Hymas (second) and Ryder DiFrancesco (third) joining him.

For those who live outside the Southern California market: All 31 rounds of the SuperMotocross season will be streamed live on Peacock.tv.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 2 of the 2026 SuperMotocross season at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 2 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, will begin live Saturday, July 17, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, Telemundo, and the NBC Sports App. Race Day Live coverage starts at 1:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, featuring qualification coverage. An encore performance of the race will be televised January 18 at 2:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

SAN DIEGO ENTRY LISTS

450 Entry List | 250 Entry List

SAN DIEGO MAP

SAN DIEGO MAP

SAN DIEGO EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:30 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

12:47 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:04 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:21 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:38 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

1:55 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free)

3:15 p.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying

3:32 p.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying

3:49 p.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying

4:06 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying

4:23 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying

4:40 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:32 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:57 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:29 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

