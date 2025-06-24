2025 WNBA MVP Odds: Betting, futures, predictions including Caitlin Clark, Napheesa Collier, more awards

It’s Week 6 of the WNBA season and the MVP gap is closing between Napheesa Collier and Caitlin Clark, while Paige Bueckers, the former Husky, returned to Connecticut to put on a show for the crowd and pull away as a larger favorite in the Rookie of the Year race.

All odds are courtesy of DraftKings and subject to change.

WNBA MVP Ladder:

1. Napheesa Collier (-275)

2. Caitlin Clark (+225)

3. Breanna Stewart (+5000)

Napheesa Collier (-275) didn’t suit up on Saturday in the 16-point win over Los Angeles, meanwhile Caitlin Clark (+225) went for 11 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds and 0-for-7 from three in a loss to Golden State, then 19 points, 10 assists, and 1-of-10 from three in a loss against Las Vegas.

Since coming back from injury, Clark has posted 25 turnovers in four games and shot 1-of-17 from three in the last two games, so I am still team Collier for MVP.

As the third player in this race, it’s now a battle per the sports books between teammates Breanna Stewart (+5000) and Sabrina Ionescu (+6000), plus reigning MVP A’ja Wilson (+5000).

Wilson posted a combined 44 points, 21 rebounds, 10 turnovers, 5 blocks, 4 assists, and 3 steals in the last two games with a 1-1 record as she returned from injury.

Ionescu has recorded 34, 34, and 16 points over the last three games to climb the ladder, but a 3-for-16 shooting performance in a loss to the Mercury, then missed the following game versus the Storm with a neck injury that doesn’t seem to be long-term.

Stewart scored 35 points on 11-for-17 shooting and 10 made free-throws against the Mercury, then followed that up with 18 points,9 rebounds, and 7 assists in a 10-point loss to the Storm. Neither Ionescu, Stewart or Wilson are worth MVP long shots at this point.

Due to the Liberty being arguably the best team, Stewart and Ionescutwo will likely be top-five candidates all season, but outsiders to win the award.

WNBA DPOY Ladder:

1. A’ja Wilson (+175)

2. Napheesa Collier (+350)

3. Alanna Smith (+500)

Alanna Smith (+500) has recorded at least two blocks in three consecutive games and 10 out of 12 on the season. Smith’s 2.2 blocks per game, ranks second behind A’ja Wilson (2.6).

The former two-time DPOY winner (2022, 2023), Wilson (+175), also ranks fifth in the WNBA with 1.9 steals per game and the second-highest usage rate (30.1%).

Napheesa Collier (+350) missed her last game and that cost her some ground in this market, while Jonquel Jones had a big night for the Liberty posting a double-double with a steal against the Dream but played only 9 minutes against the Mercury as she reaggravated her ankle injury and will miss a month of action.

Gabby Williams (+500) has risen up the DPOY board thanks to her WNBA-leading 2.6 steals per game, while her Seattle teammate Ezi Magbegor (+800) has reentered the chat.

On June 17 versus the Sparks, Magbegor recorded six blocks, then two games later against the Liberty, she had three steals and one block. Williams posted four and eight steals in those same two games, plus four or more steals in four of the past five games.

WNBA ROY Ladder:

1. Paige Bueckers (-1200)

2. Kiki Iriafen (+950)

3. Sonia Citron (+2500)

Paige Bueckers (-1200) posted 21 points and 7 assists against the Sun, then 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists versus the Mystics to move from -950 to -1200. After dropping 35 points in her return from injury against the Mercury, Bueckers has averaged 19.2 points, 5.2 assists, and 4.2 rebounds over four games.

Sonia Citron (+2500) is making ground to be the runner-up to Bueckers as she has now scored at least 10 points in all 13 games and coming off a season-high 27 points versus Dallas on 9-of-13 from the field (4/7 from three).

For her Washington teammate, Kiki Iriafen (+950), after double-doubling in four straight games, she has failed to double-double in nine consecutive. However, Iriafen is coming off a 19-point showing against Dallas, which was one point shy of her season-high. Both look to be the only competition to Bueckers for ROY this season.

Vaughn Dalzell’s WNBA Futures Bets:

2 units: Stephanie White to win Coach of the Year (+115)

2 units: Minnesota Lynx to win Championship (+340)

2 units: A’ja Wilson to win MVP (+225)

2 units: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+150)

0.5 unit: Jonquel Jones to win DPOY (+3000)

0.5 unit: Napheesa Collier to win MVP (+300)

0.5 unit: Angel Reese to win DPOY (+2000)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win DPOY (+3500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win DPOY (+5500)

0.5 unit: Aliyah Boston to win Most Improved Player (+1500)

0.5 unit: Kamila Cardoso to win Most Improved Player (+3000)

