Indiana Fever continue signing spree by adding shot-blocking forward Brianna Turner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Fever continued their offseason overhaul by signing free agent forward Brianna Turner, a two-time WNBA all-defensive selection.

Turner is the latest addition to a roster that consists of five All-Stars and the WNBA’s last two Rookies of the Year, guard Caitlin Clark and forward Aliyah Boston.

Adding Turner also follows a trend the Fever have followed throughout the offseason — bringing in veterans with postseason experience. Indiana already had signed forwards Natasha Howard, a three-time champ and two-time All-Star, and DeWanna Bonner, a two-time champ and six-time All-Star.

Indiana believes the additions will make the franchise a legitimate title contender after ending a seven-year playoff drought last season. The Fever were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Connecticut Sun.

“I am ecstatic to join the Fever organization and compete for a championship,” Turner said in a statement released by the team. “I was drawn to the team’s commitment to investing in women and providing the best professional atmosphere for success. The front office and coaching staff have assembled a dynamic roster that I’m looking forward to learning from and growing with throughout the season.”

Atlanta selected Turner with the No. 11 overall draft pick in 2019 and traded her to Phoenix. The Notre Dame alum spent her first five seasons with the Mercury, earning all-rookie honors in 2019. She was selected to the league’s all-defensive team in 2020 and 2021 after finishing among the league’s top eight in blocks each season.

Turner spent last season with the Chicago Sky, playing the fewest minutes of her six pro seasons and averaged career lows of 1.2 points. 2.0 rebounds and 0.5 blocks.

But Indiana believes the 6-foot-3 shot blocker could be poised for a resurgence this season. Turner’s career averages are 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

“She adds depth to our post rotation, bringing exceptional shot blocking and rebounding abilities to our team,” general manager Amber Cox said. “Brianna’s basketball I.Q. is off the charts, she plays with great pace and is another fantastic veteran presence for us, both on and off the court.”

Turner helped lead the Fighting Irish to their second NCAA championship in 2018.

She will be reunited with former Mercury teammate Sophie Cunningham, who the Fever acquired in a four-team trade. Indiana also signed guard Sydney Colson, who played the past three seasons in Las Vegas where she was part of two championship runs.