Twins at Orioles Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Twins (21-20) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (15-24) in a doubleheader following last night’s rainout.

Bailey Ober is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Dean Kremer for Baltimore in the opener.

Last week the Twins swept a three-game series against the O’s. Minnesota hurlers held Baltimore to just five runs in the series outscoring them 19-5 over the three games.

Lets dive into Game 1 of the doubleheader and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 12:05PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MNNT, MASN2

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Twins at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+100), Orioles (-118)

Spread: Orioles 1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Bailey Ober vs. Dean Kremer

Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.50 ERA)

Last outing: 5/8 vs. Baltimore - 5IP, 1ER, 8H, 1BB, 6Ks Orioles: Dean Kremer (3-4, 5.24 ERA)

Last outing: 5/8 at Minnesota - 7IP, 2ER, 3H, 2BB, 8Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Orioles

The Twins are on an 8-game winning streak

The Under is 4-1 in the Orioles’ last 5 games against American League teams

The Twins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.86 units

Gunnar Henderson is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-22) and is hitting .351 (13-37) in May

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Twins and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: