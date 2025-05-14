Diamondbacks at Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Diamondbacks (22-20) are in San Francisco to take on the Giants (24-18).

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to take the mound for Arizona against Jordan Hicks for San Francisco.

The Giants took Game 2 of this three-game series last night, 10-6. Christian Koss belted his first career home run...and it was a grand slam to help the Giants earn the win. Josh Naylor went 2-5 and drove in four runs for Arizona in the loss.

Lets dive into today’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Diamondbacks at Giants

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 3:45PM EST

Site: Oracle Park

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: ARID, NBCSBA, MLBN

Odds for the Diamondbacks at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Diamondbacks (-110), Giants (-109)

Spread: Diamondbacks -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Diamondbacks at Giants

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Eduardo Rodriguez vs. Jordan Hicks

Diamondbacks: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 vs. Dodgers - 2.2IP, 6ER, 9H, 3BB, 3Ks Giants: Jordan Hicks (1-4, 5.82 ERA)

Last outing: 5/9 at Minnesota - 6IP, 3ER, 7H, 0BB, 6Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Diamondbacks at Giants

The Giants snapped a 4-game losing streak with the win last night

The OVER is 25-18 this season in Giants’ games

Corbin Carroll is 4-8 with 3 HRs in the first 2 games of this series

Expert picks & predictions for today’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Giants

Rotoworld Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Diamondbacks and the Giants:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Arizona Diamondbacks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Francisco Giants at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

