SuperMotocross 450 countdown: No. 15, Dean Wilson overcomes mid-season injury to qualify for SMX playoffs

In the final races of the Pro Motocross Series, Dean Wilson was embroiled in a tight contest with Kyle Chisholm for the coveted 20th-place position that would guarantee a spot in the three SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) races. He came up 14 points shy of earning the automatic berth but advanced into the features each week via the Last Chance Qualifier and finished 17th in SMX points.

In a season marred by injury, Wilson’s appearance in the SMX playoffs was a success in itself. He started the year with uneven results, finishing 16th in his first two main events in Anaheim and San Francisco but then found his rhythm in Round 3 and scored his first top-10 of the season.

Wilson missed the feature in the second Anaheim race and settled back into his pattern on running in the mid-teens from Round 5 in Detroit to Round 7 in Arlington. His path to the playoffs would have been much smoother if not for Daytona. A 10th-place finish was in sight when he crashed just before the white flag waved over that race.

“I am so mad at myself,” Wilson posted on social media after the race. “Solid top 10 in the books for Daytona, rode solid all main. Just over a lap to go I barely made a mistake in the rhythm and got grabbed by a soft spot and threw me on the ground. Got up as fast as I could, went to pick the bike up but my shoulder felt off. Ended up breaking my Scapula in 3 spots.

“I’m so frustrated at myself. I was in such a good spot for a good finish and boom it’s over. Gonna do all I can to heal up and be back for the last few SX races. Gutted for my team and my fans. Wanted to be out there every weekend for you guys.”

Wilson wasn’t out of the lineup for long. He missed five rounds of Supercross competition and returned with a vengeance, finishing 11th in his first three races back before getting his second, and final, top-10 of the SuperMotocross season in the Supercross finale in Salt Lake City.

Wilson raced in the Pro Motocross opener and finished 14th but sat on the sidelines for the next six rounds. An abortive attempt to make the race at RedBud in Round 23 of SuperMotocross and a 16th at Washougal left him desperate for points on the privateer bike he brought to the track. A 24th-place finish at Budds Creek in the next-to-last Motocross race and a 14th at Ironman Raceway was insufficient to close the distance on Chisholm for 20th in points.

With an average finish of 15.67 and a best of 11th in the second playoff race, Wilson had a small measure of revenge on Chisholm, who finished with a best result of 16th and an average of 18.67.

Finishing 18th in SMX points, Wilson improved by one position over his 2023 result and now sets his sight on the World Supercross Championship and Australian Supercross as he prepares for 2025.

2024 Statistics

Feature starts: 18

Average feature finish*: 14.78

Top-10s: 2

Best finish: 10th

2024 News

Dean Wilson scores Australian SX win in opening double-header

2025 SX schedule | MX schedule | MXGP Schedule

2025 Supercross tickets on sale | Pro Motocross tickets

