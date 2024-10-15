Joey Savatgy, Dean Wilson score wins in the Australian Supercross opening double-header

Before a sold-out crowd, defending champion Dean Wilson swept the motos in the Australian Supercross Championship opening round at Kayo Stadium in Queensland, Australia.

“It was a great way to kick off the 2024 championship,” Wilson said in a press release. “My bike and team are working perfectly, and I felt confident out there. I need to be mindful of my teammate, but overall, I’m happy with my performance.”

After holding the points lead briefly after Night 1, Wilson faltered slightly in Round 2. Wilson finished second in Race 1 and was third in Race 2 to complete a sweep of the podium, but could not hold onto the No. 1 spot.

“Joey and I set the pace, and [Luke Clout] rode well, but tonight was about avoiding mistakes—and I think I made the most,” Wilson said. “Still, we’re in a great spot, and this championship is going to be tight.”

Finishing second in both Night 1 races, Monster Energy Supercross rider Joey Savatgy picked up the pace in Round 2 to win Moto 1 and finished second in Moto 2 to score the overall victory and grab the points lead.

“Three days on the bike, including today, and I already feel good,” Savatgy said. “The bike is excellent, and we’ve got a great team. It’s still a work in progress, but I didn’t want to push too hard, and Dean was quicker in certain sections.”

Joey Savatgy moves to Fire Power Honda from Factory Triumph Joey Savatgy left Triumph Racing prior to the SuperMotocross World Championship after it was announced that team would not have a 450 ready before 2026.

The rounds combine to give Savatgy the early advantage, with a two-point lead over Wilson.

Luke Clout is third in the standings after finishing 3-3 in Round 1 and 3-1 in Round 2.

McElrath struggled in Race 2 of opening night with an 18th-place finish in the second race that erased the advantage of a third-place finish in the first feature. He rebounded to win both races of Round 2

“What a great second night!” McElrath said. “We’re just two points off the championship lead, which is amazing given my first-round struggles. I can’t thank the team enough—we’ve made continuous improvements, and it really showed tonight.”

The Australian Supercross Championship will resume on November 2, 2025, in Wollongong, New South Wales, followed by Round 4 in Adelaide, South Australia, and the finale on November 30 in Melbourne, Victoria.

Jett and Hunter Lawrence are scheduled to race in the season finale for the first time since 2019. Cooper Webb is scheduled to appear.

