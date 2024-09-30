 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon breaks world record for most finishers as Ethiopian runners sweep
sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
How to watch: 2024 Sanderson Farms, Alfred Dunhill Links, Korn Ferry Tour Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemnfpreview_240929.jpg
MNF betting preview: Will Levis step up?
nbc_bte_week5preview_240929.jpg
Week 5 betting preview: Can MIN, PIT keep growing?
nbc_roto_btejetscommanders_240929.jpg
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ATHLETICS-MARATHON-GER-BERLIN
Berlin Marathon breaks world record for most finishers as Ethiopian runners sweep
sanderson_farms_trophy_1920.jpg
How to watch: 2024 Sanderson Farms, Alfred Dunhill Links, Korn Ferry Tour Championship
NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET
Winners, losers after NASCAR Cup playoff race at Kansas Speedway

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemnfpreview_240929.jpg
MNF betting preview: Will Levis step up?
nbc_bte_week5preview_240929.jpg
Week 5 betting preview: Can MIN, PIT keep growing?
nbc_roto_btejetscommanders_240929.jpg
How to evaluate Commanders, Jets after Week 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

MotoAmerica, Daytona International Speedway renew Daytona 200 for three years

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published September 30, 2024 06:00 AM
AUTO: MAR 12 MotoAmerica Daytona 200

DAYTONA, FL - MARCH 12: Kawasaki ZX-6R - Max Angles Racing Team driver Max Angles (64) of USA and Ducati Panigale V2 - Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYCok driver Josh Herrin (2) of USA During the MotoAmerica Daytona 200 SuperSport Race on March 12, 2022 at Daytona Speedway in Daytona, FL. (Photo by Andrew Bershaw/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway announced the extension of the Daytona 200 in a three-year deal that runs through 2028.

The 2025 edition of the race will be held March 6-8, 2025, and continues to be part of the speedway’s cavalcade of motorcycle racing that includes Monster Energy Supercross, which will be run five days earlier on March 1.

“MotoAmerica is excited to extend our agreement with Daytona International Speedway, continuing our role in overseeing and operating the Daytona 200 for an additional three years,” said Chuck Aksland, MotoAmerica COO. “Our partnership with the Speedway has grown stronger with each event, and we’ve seen tremendous success and momentum year after year. From day one, our focus has been to continue to grow the Daytona 200’s prestige, and it’s truly an honor to be part of its iconic history. Interest in the race continues to rise globally, with more riders, teams, and manufacturers eager to take on this one-of-a-kind challenge.”

A premier motorcycle race has been held in Daytona for nearly as long as the track has existed and parallels its history. Its first running was in 1937 and held on a beach and road course like the early NASCAR races. The first speedway race was in 1961 and won by Roger Reiman. MotoAmerica has promoted the race since 2022.

“The collaboration between MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway has elevated the Daytona 200 over the past three years, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce a three-year extension to the partnership,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “The Daytona 200 is one of the marquee events on our calendar and riders, fans, and partners from around the world travel to the World Center of Racing for the opportunity to be a part of an historic racing event.

“We’re proud to be such an instrumental part of the MotoAmerica schedule.”

Josh Herrin won his third Daytona 200 this year and will seek to close within one of the all-time records held by Scott Russell (1992, 1994, 1995, 1997, and 1998) and Miguel Duhamel (1991, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2005).