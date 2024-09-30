MotoAmerica, Daytona International Speedway renew Daytona 200 for three years

MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway announced the extension of the Daytona 200 in a three-year deal that runs through 2028.

The 2025 edition of the race will be held March 6-8, 2025, and continues to be part of the speedway’s cavalcade of motorcycle racing that includes Monster Energy Supercross, which will be run five days earlier on March 1.

“MotoAmerica is excited to extend our agreement with Daytona International Speedway, continuing our role in overseeing and operating the Daytona 200 for an additional three years,” said Chuck Aksland, MotoAmerica COO. “Our partnership with the Speedway has grown stronger with each event, and we’ve seen tremendous success and momentum year after year. From day one, our focus has been to continue to grow the Daytona 200’s prestige, and it’s truly an honor to be part of its iconic history. Interest in the race continues to rise globally, with more riders, teams, and manufacturers eager to take on this one-of-a-kind challenge.”

A premier motorcycle race has been held in Daytona for nearly as long as the track has existed and parallels its history. Its first running was in 1937 and held on a beach and road course like the early NASCAR races. The first speedway race was in 1961 and won by Roger Reiman. MotoAmerica has promoted the race since 2022.

“The collaboration between MotoAmerica and Daytona International Speedway has elevated the Daytona 200 over the past three years, and we couldn’t be more excited to announce a three-year extension to the partnership,” said Frank Kelleher, Daytona International Speedway President. “The Daytona 200 is one of the marquee events on our calendar and riders, fans, and partners from around the world travel to the World Center of Racing for the opportunity to be a part of an historic racing event.

“We’re proud to be such an instrumental part of the MotoAmerica schedule.”

Josh Herrin won his third Daytona 200 this year and will seek to close within one of the all-time records held by Scott Russell (1992, 1994, 1995, 1997, and 1998) and Miguel Duhamel (1991, 1996, 1999, 2003, and 2005).

