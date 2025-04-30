Marlins rookie outfielder Griffin Conine has season-ending shoulder surgery

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky swims second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history; now has top 22 times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2026 NFL Mock Draft: A way-too-early look at where Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier might fit
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Connor Zilisch to sit out Texas Xfinity race after Talladega crash; Kyle Larson to drive No. 88 car

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SWIMMING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Katie Ledecky swims second-fastest 1500m freestyle in history; now has top 22 times
NCAA Football: CFP National Playoff First Round-Clemson at Texas
2026 NFL Mock Draft: A way-too-early look at where Arch Manning, Drew Allar, Garrett Nussmeier might fit
NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 - Qualifying
Connor Zilisch to sit out Texas Xfinity race after Talladega crash; Kyle Larson to drive No. 88 car

Top Clips

nbc_roto_marte_250430.jpg
Reds’ Marte flashing long-awaited fantasy upside
nbc_roto_lewis_250430.jpg
Buy low on Twins’ 3B Lewis ahead of IL return
degrom.jpg
Managers have ‘nothing to worry about’ with deGrom

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Marlins rookie outfielder Griffin Conine has season-ending shoulder surgery

  
Published April 30, 2025 06:02 PM

LOS ANGELES — Miami Marlins rookie outfielder Griffin Conine will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his left shoulder.

Conine jammed his shoulder into the ground on a head-first slide into second in an 11-10 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies last Saturday. The 27-year left the game and was placed on the 60-day injured list the following day.

An MRI Monday confirmed a dislocated shoulder, which was repaired Tuesday in Los Angeles by Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache.

Through 20 games, Conine was batting .281 with a .790 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, one home run, seven doubles and seven RBIs. He made his big league debut last August and hit .268 with a .777 OPS, three homers and 12 RBIs in 30 games.

“Yeah, Griffin was playing so well, and a key cog for us, an important piece,” Marlins manager Clayton McCullough said on Wednesday. “Surgery was successful, and everything should be on track for Griffin to get through his rehab and be a full-go come spring training.”

Conine’s father, Jeff, played on the Marlins’ World Series champions in 1997 and 2003 and is known as Mr. Marlin.

Javier Sanoja, Kyle Stowers, Eric Wagaman and Ronny Simon have started in left field in Conine’s absence.

“I think we’ll continue to rotate guys through there,” McCullough said. “It’s nice to have some versatile pieces that can go out there and play. You can start the game in one setup, and depending how the game goes, guys can come in.”