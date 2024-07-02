Jett and Hunter Lawrence announce the return of the AUSX Open for the first time since 2019

Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence are giving back to their native country with the return of the AUSX Open on November 30 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. This is the first time since 2019 the event has been held.

The AUSX Open will be the fifth and final round of the Australian Supercross Championship.

Jett has won the last eight championships in which he’s competed; Hunter is the current points leader after winning the 250 Supercross East and 250 Pro Motocross titles last year.

The Lawrence brothers show no sign of slowing anytime soon. They are currently first and second in the Pro Motocross Championship.

“By no means should we be here from where we came from and what we’ve gone through,” Hunter said in an Instagram post. “If you can already dream it, it is so much closer than you think.”

For Jett, the return may be even more emotional. He made his first professional supercross start in the 2019 AUSX Open at the age of 16.

“It’s been five years since I’ve been back to Australia,” Jett said. “Last time was 2019; it was my first professional race. The AUSX Open was such an important race for the Australians. I think it’s a perfect race and I’m glad it’s back.”

