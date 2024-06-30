2024 Motocross 250 points, results after Southwick: Haiden Deegan does it the hard way, again

Haiden Deegan crashed on Lap 3 of Moto 2 of the Southwick Nationals before charging through the field to finish second and score his fourth overall victory this season at The Wick 338 in Southwick, Massachusetts. He crashed in both motos at High Point Raceway and finished second to Ty Masterpool, the only round he failed to win this year.

Deegan has now finished first or second in all 10 motos of 2024, giving him control over the Pro Motocross championship. With a first-place finish in Moto 1 at Southwick and his second-place result in Moto 2, Deegan extended his lead over Chance Hymas by 10 points. With a 42-point lead, Deegan has almost a full-round advantage over the field.

Deegan did not find his path to the top of the podium an easy one. His early-race crash in the second race opened the door for Tom Vialle to challenge for the overall win. After finishing second in Moto 1, Vialle would have earned the tiebreaker over Deegan with a victory, but a mistake on Lap 13 allowed Jo Shimoda to slip past. Vialle had a path to his first victory until he crashed with two laps remaining.

Shimoda was a longshot entering Moto 1 after crashing at the beginning of that race. He rallied to finish ninth, which made the math difficult for a podium, let alone the overall win. Shimoda completed Lap 1 in fourth, climbed to second on Lap 4, and took the lead from Vialle on Lap 14. The three-point differential from first to second secured enough points to be scored third overall.

Chance Hymas finished fifth in Moto 2, his worst season finish. Hymas has quietly worked his way into second in the points with a sweep of the top five, but unless he starts winning with regularity, it will be challenging to overcome the 42-point deficit to Deegan.

Joey Savatgy was originally scored sixth overall in the Southwick Nationals, but when Jordon Smith failed a sound check after Moto 2, he leapfrogged that rider to score his first top-five with the new Triumph team. It was the second top-five for the new manufacturer after Jalek Swoll finished fifth in the season-opener at Fox Raceway in Pala. California.

Smith’s penalty dropped him to seventh overall.

Last week’s winner, Ty Masterpool, showed consistency in Southwick but only managed to finish eighth overall, with results of sixth in Moto 1 and eighth in Moto 2.

Making his first start of the 2024 Pro Motocross season with a new team, Max Anstie crashed in Moto 1 and damaged his bike. He failed to earn any points in that race but rebounded to finish 13th after finishing ninth in Moto 2.

Here are the 250 Motocross results and points standings after Round 5 in Southwick, Massachusetts:

Here is the finishing order of Round 5 in Southwick (points earners):

1. Haiden Deegan, 1 - 2 (47)

2. Tom Vialle, 2 - 3 (42)

3. Jo Shimoda, 9 - 1 (38)

4. Chance Hymas, 3 - 5 (37)

5. Joseph Savatgy, 5 - 6 (33)

6. Levi Kitchen, 4 - 7 (33)

7. Jordon Smith, 7 - 4 (30)

8. Ty Masterpool, 6 - 8 (30)

9. Pierce Brown, 8 - 12 (24)

10. Casey Cochran, 11 - 10 (23)

11. Ryder DiFrancesco, 10 - 11 (23)

12. Daxton Bennick, 13 - 15 (16)

13. Max Anstie, 39 - 9 (13)

14. Talon Hawkins, 15 - 16 (13)

15. Jett Reynolds, 12 - 38 (10)

16. Jorgen-Matthias Talviku, 23 - 13 (9)

17. Ryder McNabb, 16 - 19 (9)

18. Jalek Swoll, 36 - 14 (8)

19. Mark Fineis, 14 - 39 (8)

20. Nicholas Romano, 17 - 20 (7)

21. Dilan Schwartz, 21 - 17 (6)

22. Lux Turner, 38 - 18 (4)

23. Crockett Myers, 19 - 21 (4)

24. Julien Beaumer, 18 - 40 (4)

25. Russell Buccheri, 20 - 29 (2)

