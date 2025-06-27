 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Athletics v Detroit Tigers


Twins at Tigers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 27
WNBA: New York Liberty at Seattle Storm
International WNBA players often leave their teams during the regular season; why that’s changing
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Colorado Rockies
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Chandler Simpson, Noelvi Marte and Austin Hays

Top Clips

nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
nbc_dlb_masairaptorsfireddiscussionv2_250627.jpg
Did Ujiri deserve to be let go by the Raptors?
nbc_golf_lpgadowchamprd2_250627.jpg
Highlights: 2025 Dow Championship, Round 2

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Mariners catcher and MLB homer leader Cal Raleigh to participate in Home Run Derby

  
Published June 27, 2025 02:52 PM
Raleigh on historic start, 'Big Dumper' nickname
June 27, 2025 11:39 AM
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh joins Dan Patrick to discuss his historic home run pace, the origin of his hilarious "Big Dumper" nickname and more.

SEATTLE — Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who leads the majors in homers with 32, said Friday he will participate in next month’s Home Run Derby.

The derby will be held on July 14, the night before the All-Star Game, at Truist Park in Atlanta.

It’s the first derby appearance for the 28-year-old known as Big Dumper. This season, Raleigh became the first catcher and first switch-hitter to reach 30 homers before the All-Star break.

“I’m excited to represent the Mariners and our fanbase,” Raleigh said in a statement. “It will be extra special for me getting to do it in Atlanta, where I spent a lot of time playing baseball as a kid.”

No catcher has ever won the Home Run Derby, which began in 1985.

Raleigh becomes the eighth Seattle player to compete in the derby, joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez along with Jay Buhner, Alex Rodriguez, Bret Boone, Robinson Canó and current teammate Julio Rodríguez. Griffey won the event in 1994, 1998 and 1999, and in 1993, he became the only player to hit the B&O Warehouse at Camden Yards on the fly.

Entering Friday, Raleigh was batting .275 with 69 RBIs, 15 doubles and 47 walks in 79 games.