Jan-Lennard Struff
Struff needs 10 match points to beat Darderi at Halle Open
Lamar Jackson
2024 Baltimore Ravens Fantasy Preview
Victoria Azarenka
Victoria Azarenka beats qualifier to move into Berlin quarterfinals

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bteceltics_240618.jpg
Previewing 2025 NBA Championship odds
nbc_horse_ra_priceofwalesstakes_240619.jpg
Auguste Rodin takes The Prince of Wales's Stakes
nbc_horse_ra_dukecambridge_240619.jpg
Running Lion wins The Duke of Cambridge Stakes

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Max Anstie secures immediate release from Firepower Honda

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published June 19, 2024 11:47 AM

Firepower Honda reports they and Max Anstie have mutually agreed to terminate the rider’s contract early, paving the way for him to join the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team — a move rumored since the end of the Supercross season.

The separation is immediate.

Firepower Honda races in the American Monster Energy Supercross Series (SX), World Supercross Championship, and Australian Supercross. That has kept Anstie out of the Pro Motocross Championship.

“We recognized Max’s potential immediately,” said team principal Martin Davalos. “Yarrive [Konsky, director of Factory Honda Australia] and I discussed it, and we were quick to offer him a ride in America and Australia. Together, we’ve achieved some truly special results. We fully understand and respect Max’s decision to move on, and we genuinely wish him the very best.”

Anstie won the WSX Championship last year by a sizeable margin over Shane McElrath after winning six of nine motos and he finished fifth in the 250 East division in Supercross. He won SX races last year in East Rutherford, New Jersey in an East/West Showdown and this year in Philadelphia.

The Firepower Honda release suggested that Anstie’s move to his new team could come as early as 2024 in the Motocross.

“I signed to compete in World Supercross this year, but we couldn’t get any answers about this year’s championship early enough, that’s why I primarily asked for an early release,” Anstie said. “Last year, we didn’t get the expected number of rounds, and there was no clarity on this year’s schedule. However, I had an opportunity to race in America this year and potentially participate in the [Motocross] des Nations and prepare early for next year. I didn’t want to jeopardize those opportunities due to the uncertainty surrounding World Supercross at the time. There are still no released dates. The Firepower Honda Team and Honda Australia were very understanding.”

Earlier this month, Firepower Honda announced Carson Mumford signed a multi-year deal to race in SuperMotocross.

