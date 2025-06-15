 Skip navigation
Oilers dealing with Stanley Cup Final goalie debate heading into Game 6
Oilers dealing with Stanley Cup Final goalie debate heading into Game 6
katie ledecky 800m paris 2024
Katie Ledecky gives Stanford commencement keynote address, tells 2012 Olympic story
MLB: New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox
Hunter Dobbins caps eventful week with his second win over the Yankees

Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Montreal
usopenoakmontfeature.jpg
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC
HLs: Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Worst break of this year’s U.S. Open? J.J. Spaun’s precise shot gets brutal rejection

  
Published June 15, 2025 02:46 PM
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
June 15, 2025 12:20 PM
Pennsylvania native Michael Keaton dives into the history of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, sharing how the city helped build America and why the tournament is the most difficult challenge in golf.

J.J. Spaun was dialed in on his approach shot on the second hole Sunday at Oakmont.

Too dialed in.

His wedge from 94 yards took one hop, hit the flagstick and ricocheted back, rolling off the green and 50 yards away.

Spaun was unable to save par and began the final round bogey-bogey-bogey to drop three shots back of leader Sam Burns.