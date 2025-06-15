Worst break of this year’s U.S. Open? J.J. Spaun’s precise shot gets brutal rejection
Published June 15, 2025 02:46 PM
U.S. Open at Oakmont embodies spirit of Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania native Michael Keaton dives into the history of Pittsburgh and the U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club, sharing how the city helped build America and why the tournament is the most difficult challenge in golf.
J.J. Spaun was dialed in on his approach shot on the second hole Sunday at Oakmont.
Too dialed in.
His wedge from 94 yards took one hop, hit the flagstick and ricocheted back, rolling off the green and 50 yards away.
That is just BRUTAL. 😳— Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) June 15, 2025
A very unlucky break for J.J. Spaun, who can barely believe his eyes.
📺 NBC & Peacock | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/vIVS7fKt3l
Spaun was unable to save par and began the final round bogey-bogey-bogey to drop three shots back of leader Sam Burns.