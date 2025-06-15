Worst break of this year’s U.S. Open? J.J. Spaun’s precise shot gets brutal rejection

J.J. Spaun was dialed in on his approach shot on the second hole Sunday at Oakmont.

Too dialed in.

His wedge from 94 yards took one hop, hit the flagstick and ricocheted back, rolling off the green and 50 yards away.

That is just BRUTAL. 😳



A very unlucky break for J.J. Spaun, who can barely believe his eyes.



Spaun was unable to save par and began the final round bogey-bogey-bogey to drop three shots back of leader Sam Burns.