Who will step up if Mooney misses time?

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rebeca Andrade extends gymnastics break through 2025 World Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross season
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Unadilla Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Rebeca Andrade extends gymnastics break through 2025 World Championships
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Jalek Swoll (thumb, calf) out for the remainder of the 2025 SuperMotocross season
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Unadilla Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
Top Clips
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Who will step up if Mooney misses time?
August 13, 2025 05:16 PM
Lawrence Jackson Jr. reports on Darnell Mooney's shoulder injury, what it could mean for the Atlanta Falcons.
Related Videos
01:28
Cook a solid RB2 following extension with Bills
01:20
Chargers expected to rotate RBs in Week 1
01:39
Dart could be Giants’ QB1 ‘sooner than expected’
01:35
How Love’s timeline impacts Packers in fantasy
01:29
Will Reed’s injury affect his draft value?
01:17
Ward remains a fantasy sleeper after debut
01:18
Sanders makes case for Browns’ starting QB job
01:24
Warren is a ‘talent profile to bet on’ as a TE1
01:48
Burrow in midseason form to start the preseason
01:53
‘It is not all coming together’ for QB Richardson
01:11
Rams’ McVay: Stafford will be ready for Week 1
01:17
Allen brings ‘veteran presence’ to Chargers WRs
01:25
Williams’ extension cements role as Rams’ RB1
01:43
Hunter listed as Jaguars starting WR, backup CB
01:32
Is Tracy Jr. primed to be Giants’ RB1 in 2025?
01:36
Shakir could outproduce ADP even with injury
01:35
Freiermuth feels ‘maxed out’ as a fantasy TE2
01:20
Will Chargers’ Herbert run football more in 2025?
01:32
McLaurin on a ‘target squeeze’ in Washington
01:08
Jennings remains WR1 in SF despite injury setback
01:32
Can managers ‘start getting excited’ about Blue?
01:28
Can TE Fant be a fantasy contributor for Bengals?
01:15
Ravens’ Likely expected to miss six weeks
01:20
Jefferson expected to be ready Week 1 vs. Bears
01:32
Sutton, Broncos agree to four-year, $92M extension
01:25
What Burks’ release means for Titans pass catchers
01:24
How Mixon’s injury impacts Chubb, fantasy drafts
01:16
Rams’ Stafford missing camp time with back issues
01:19
Williams expanding route tree under new Lions OC
01:16
Richardson-Jones quarterback battle is ‘very real’
Latest Clips
07:20
The Olympic Club is more than just a golf course
05:56
Ganne reflects on path to U.S. Women’s Amateur win
13:18
Is playing Ryder Cup Bradley’s best option?
05:55
Scheffler and new caddie figuring out routine
07:08
McIlroy hopes to ‘shake summer rust off’ at BMW
03:11
Which version of Rodgers will Steelers get?
01:06
What’s next for Alonso after making Mets history?
01:37
Mets call up prospect McLean to start vs. Mariners
01:32
Red Sox rookie OF Anthony joins historic company
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
07:46
Could Penix be a top-five QB in 2025?
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
04:44
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
02:01
Lamb headlines best bets for NFL receptions leader
09:26
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts
13:07
Temper expectations for Rams skill players
12:43
Croskey-Merritt, Palmer lead deep sleepers in 2025
03:26
Expectations ‘should be high’ for 49ers’ Pearsall
03:26
Olave, Shaheed are potential sleepers with Saints
06:17
More likely to miss postseason, MIN or WAS?
07:08
Which LIV golfers face potential relegation?
01:36
Navy worth a ‘sprinkle’ to win American Conference
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
01:18
Bradley set to defend BMW Championship title
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
02:06
Rams carry ‘downside risk’ into NFL season
01:54
Arsenal have tools to challenge Liverpool in PL
02:04
NFL DROY ‘correctly runs through’ Giants’ Carter
11:43
What to expect in Man United v. Arsenal showdown
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue