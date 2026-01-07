 Skip navigation
Top News

PGA: Ryder Cup
Derek Sprague steps down as CEO of PGA of America to care for mother in New York
WMX 2026 Synchrony announcement Mikayla Nielsen.jpg
WMX announces presenting sponsor Synchrony, 2026 schedule adds SMX playoff race
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Mikaela Shiffrin
Who is qualified for Team USA for 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics?

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260107.jpg
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Sunderland
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260107.jpg
Mitoma fires Brighton level with Manchester City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Watch Now

Kingsbury could flourish with young quarterback

January 7, 2026 03:33 PM
Denny Carter explains why he's bullish about Kliff Kingsbury's potential if he were to land an offensive coordinator role with an emerging, young quarterback after leaving the Commanders.

nbc_roto_harbaughnews_260107.jpg
01:23
Nabers, Dart can be ‘big’ draws for Harbaugh
nbc_roto_tuasituation_260106.jpg
01:33
What options do Dolphins have left with Tua?
nbc_roto_davanteadams_260106.jpg
01:21
Adams expected to return for Rams’ WC vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_traviskelce_250106.jpg
01:24
Kelce could take ‘Ertz-type’ role if he returns
nbc_roto_raheemmorrisv2_260105.jpg
01:20
Falcons have intriguing offense for next HC
stefanski_thumb.jpg
01:29
Browns’ Stefanski will be one of the hottest names
nbc_roto_jonathangannon_260105.jpg
01:23
Cardinals need a ‘savior hire’ after firing Gannon
nbc_roto_petecarroll_260105.jpg
01:25
Las Vegas Raiders job an ‘opening with potential’
nbc_roto_olave_260102.jpg
01:27
Olave won’t play in Week 18 due to blood clot
nbc_roto_baker_260102.jpg
01:30
‘Warrior’ Mayfield will play Saturday vs. Panthers
nbc_roto_lamar_260102.jpg
01:09
Jackson ‘risky’ fantasy play for game vs. Steelers
nbc_roto_riversherbertv2_251231.jpg
01:24
LAC’s Herbert, IND’s Rivers will sit out Week 18
nbc_roto_kittlev2_251231.jpg
01:19
49ers’ Kittle ‘has a chance’ to play vs. Seahawks
nbc_roto_stafford_251231.jpg
01:20
Stafford will play in Week 18 vs. Cardinals
nbc_roto_kelce_251226.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s future looms over Chiefs’ fantasy WR corps
nbc_roto_dak_251226.jpg
01:01
Prescott, Cowboys can feast vs. Giants in Week 18
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_251223.jpg
01:19
Purdy ‘has to be in lineups’ for fantasy playoffs
dklionssteelers.jpg
01:25
Will Metcalf’s suspension help Warren, Gainwell?
nbc_roto_jordanlove_251223.jpg
01:23
Will Love or Willis start for Packers in Week 17?
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_251223.jpg
01:22
Brosmer ‘major fantasy concern’ in Week 17
nbc_roto_lamarjackson_251222.jpg
01:29
Jackson back injury could have massive impact
nbc_roto_joeburrow_251222.jpg
01:22
Burrow will be in great spot against the Cardinals
nbc_roto_quinshonjudkins_251222.jpg
01:27
What to expect in CLE backfield with Judkins out
nbc_roto_meyers_251219.jpg
01:34
Meyers ‘quickly became a trusted option’ for Jags
nbc_roto_darnold_251219.jpg
01:23
Darnold now ‘matchup resilient’ for fantasy finals
nbc_roto_puka_251219.jpg
01:19
Nacua shatters fantasy numbers against Seahawks
nbc_roto_tuatagovalia_251217.jpg
02:05
Dolphins rookie QB Ewers ‘a downgrade’ from Tua
nbc_roto_lutherburden_251217.jpg
01:17
What Burden III and Odunze absences mean for Bears
nbc_roto_philiprivers_251216.jpg
01:26
Colts ‘lack better options’ than Rivers
nbc_roto_aaronrodgers_251216.jpg
01:24
Rodgers has Steelers skill players fantasy-viable

nbc_pl_wolvgoal1_260107.jpg
01:13
Mane tucks away Wolves’ equalizer against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal2_260107.jpg
01:04
Thiago doubles Brentford’s lead against Sunderland
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_260107.jpg
01:24
Mitoma fires Brighton level with Manchester City
nbc_pl_bregoal1v2_260107.jpg
56
Thiago nets Brentford’s opener against Sunderland
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_260107.jpg
04:24
Haaland’s penalty puts Man City ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal2_260107.jpg
01:31
Kroupi puts Bournemouth 2-1 ahead of Spurs
nbc_pl_totgoal1_260107.jpg
01:14
Tel strikes Spurs 1-0 ahead of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cheredcard_260107.jpg
01:03
Cucurella sent off for dragging down Harry Wilson
nbc_pl_evegoal1v2_260107.jpg
01:15
Keane powers Everton 1-0 in front of Wolves
nbc_pl_bougoal1_260107.jpg
01:07
Evanilson brings Bournemouth level with Spurs
nbc_csu_jagsbills_260106.jpg
03:05
Can Jaguars contain Allen, Bills’ rushing attack?
nbc_csu_brackets_260106.jpg
18:42
Playoff predictions: HOU, LAR can reach Super Bowl
nbc_w2rc_dakars4intvs_260107.jpg
09:24
What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 4
nbc_dps_dponjohnharbaugh_260107.jpg
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
nbc_fina_afcwcprv_260107.jpg
10:19
Chargers-Patriots will be ‘very interesting game’
nbc_dps_danorlovskyinterview_260107.jpg
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
nbc_dps_tonydungyinterview_260107.jpg
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
nbc_roto_btemiamiolemissv2_260107.jpg
01:18
Expect Miami to use rushing attack vs. Ole Miss
nbc_dps_jamisonhensleyinterview_260107.jpg
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
nbc_roto_herronews_260107.jpg
01:17
How Herro’s return impacts Jovic, Jaquez Jr.
nbc_roto_murphyiii_260107.jpg
01:29
Pelicans’ Murphy III surging amid trade rumors
nbc_roto_mccollum_260107.jpg
01:27
McCollum staying with Wizards is ideal for fantasy
nbc_roto_bteindianaoregonv2_260107.jpg
01:11
Best bets for Oregon vs. Indiana in CFP semifinal
nbc_nba_enjoylebron_260107.jpg
04:42
Does basketball ever get boring? Andresen says no
brookscollegeoregon.jpg
09:54
What are the best college basketball squads ever?
nbc_fnia_roadvictories_260107.jpg
01:28
How many road teams will win on wild card weekend?
nbc_nba_enjoyjimmybutlerv2_260107.jpg
09:50
Do NBA players care more about winning or money?
nbc_nba_enjoymichaelporterjr_260107.jpg
04:52
Porter Jr. has been ‘fun to watch’ this season
nbc_fnia_nfcwcprv_260107.jpg
06:35
Can CHI, LAR, PHI get job done in wild card round?
nbc_fnia_ravensfirehc_260107.jpg
08:22
Factors for Ravens decision to fire HC Harbaugh