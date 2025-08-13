Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses
For Round 10 of the Pro Motocross series at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York, Jett Lawrence hit an unprecedented level in his raw, opening betting odds on the heels of back-to-back losses. That bit of good news is offset by the fact that he continues to show minus odds of -179 midway through the week. Lawrence was as unattractive as -824 heading into the Washougal National, a race he lost to Chase Sexton.
Last week’s overall loss was attributed to a penalty in Moto 1, where Jett jumped the start and fouled the gate. While the mistake was self-inflicted, it is also unlikely to occur again, and Jett should be judged on his riding. He entered Turn 1 last week outside the top 20 and rode up to third at the checkers. If not for the penalty, his 3-1 would have narrowly edged Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 for the overall win. Instead, he was credited with 17th in Moto 1 and finished sixth overall.
Certainly, few, if any, bettors risked a bet of -2757 for Jett to stand on the podium. If so, they lost up to a season’s worth of advances. The traders at Alt Sports Data, the official linemaker for the SuperMotocross World Championship, are not going to allow any bargains when it comes to a podium; Jett is posted at -2422 to finish third or better.
Hunter became the third winner of 2025 with his pair of runner-up finishes at Ironman. It was a victory long in the making after Hunter scored 10 second-place overall finishes heading into that race. His raw opening odds were +435, which was the third-ranked line of the weekend.
With the retirement of Sexton for the final two rounds of 2025, there is a shakeup at the top. RJ Hampshire (+537) earned his first career podium last week and finished second. The traders believe he is capable of backing that up and ranked him third.
As a result, Hampshire leapfrogged Eli Tomac (+589), who was pushed down to fourth. Tomac did not make much noise last week, but he was battling an illness that began on Friday and intensified on race day. Had he been 100 percent, Tomac would have been a much stronger competitor for the win. The field still has a lot of ground to cover if they want to challenge Jett weekly, but they know it is possible to beat him. They need to stay close enough to the front of the pack in Moto 1 to contend.
Justin Cooper (+1057) is the fifth-ranked rider this week with odds just outside 10/1. He has been consistent in 2025, but with only two podiums, at Hangtown and Redbud, he is too risky for a large bet. He narrowly missed the podium last week with a fourth overall, but that would have been amended to fifth without Jett’s penalty.
Ken Roczen (+1787) returns to action this week, and the traders are showing a lot of respect at nearly 18/1. His opening odds for a podium were +486, and while Sexton’s departure makes that a little easier to achieve, there is too much risk for conservative bettors.
Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win
Jett Lawrence, -179
Hunter Lawrence, +193
RJ Hampshire, +537
Eli Tomac, +589
Justin Cooper, +1057
Justin Barcia, +6749
Jorge Prado, +7837
Malcolm Stewart, +8596
Coty Schock, +9704
Valentin Guillod, +9704
Harri Kullas, +9704
Benoit Paturel, +9704
Marshal Weltin, +10653
Bryce Shelly, +10653
Mitchell Harrison, +10653
Colt Nichols, +10653
Max Miller, +11665
Henry Miller, +11665
Jeremy Hand, +11665
Brandon Ray, +11665
Derek Drake, +11665
Romain Pape, +11665
Lorenzo Locurcio, +11665
Opening Odds, Overall Podium
Jett Lawrence, -2422 [-2757]
Hunter Lawrence, -577
RJ Hampshire, -118
Eli Tomac, +133
Justin Cooper, +221
Ken Roczen, +486
Justin Barcia, +660
Jorge Prado, +898
Malcolm Stewart, +1792
Valentin Guillod, +2233
Harri Kullas, +2788
Coty Schock, +5176
Marshal Weltin, +6735
Benoit Paturel, +6735
Colt Nichols, +6735
Mitchell Harrison, +6735
Lorenzo Locurcio, +6735
Romain Pape, +6735
Derek Drake, +6735
Jeremy Hand, +6735
Henry Miller, +6735
Bryce Shelly, +6735
Max Miller, +6735
Brandon Ray, +6735
