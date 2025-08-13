Ironman Motocross betting, predictions, odds, picks, lines: Jett Lawrence tumbles after two losses

For Round 10 of the Pro Motocross series at Unadilla MX Park in New Berlin, New York, Jett Lawrence hit an unprecedented level in his raw, opening betting odds on the heels of back-to-back losses. That bit of good news is offset by the fact that he continues to show minus odds of -179 midway through the week. Lawrence was as unattractive as -824 heading into the Washougal National, a race he lost to Chase Sexton.

Last week’s overall loss was attributed to a penalty in Moto 1, where Jett jumped the start and fouled the gate. While the mistake was self-inflicted, it is also unlikely to occur again, and Jett should be judged on his riding. He entered Turn 1 last week outside the top 20 and rode up to third at the checkers. If not for the penalty, his 3-1 would have narrowly edged Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2 for the overall win. Instead, he was credited with 17th in Moto 1 and finished sixth overall.

Certainly, few, if any, bettors risked a bet of -2757 for Jett to stand on the podium. If so, they lost up to a season’s worth of advances. The traders at Alt Sports Data, the official linemaker for the SuperMotocross World Championship, are not going to allow any bargains when it comes to a podium; Jett is posted at -2422 to finish third or better.

Hunter became the third winner of 2025 with his pair of runner-up finishes at Ironman. It was a victory long in the making after Hunter scored 10 second-place overall finishes heading into that race. His raw opening odds were +435, which was the third-ranked line of the weekend.

With the retirement of Sexton for the final two rounds of 2025, there is a shakeup at the top. RJ Hampshire (+537) earned his first career podium last week and finished second. The traders believe he is capable of backing that up and ranked him third.

As a result, Hampshire leapfrogged Eli Tomac (+589), who was pushed down to fourth. Tomac did not make much noise last week, but he was battling an illness that began on Friday and intensified on race day. Had he been 100 percent, Tomac would have been a much stronger competitor for the win. The field still has a lot of ground to cover if they want to challenge Jett weekly, but they know it is possible to beat him. They need to stay close enough to the front of the pack in Moto 1 to contend.

Justin Cooper (+1057) is the fifth-ranked rider this week with odds just outside 10/1. He has been consistent in 2025, but with only two podiums, at Hangtown and Redbud, he is too risky for a large bet. He narrowly missed the podium last week with a fourth overall, but that would have been amended to fifth without Jett’s penalty.

Ken Roczen (+1787) returns to action this week, and the traders are showing a lot of respect at nearly 18/1. His opening odds for a podium were +486, and while Sexton’s departure makes that a little easier to achieve, there is too much risk for conservative bettors.

Opening Odds, Outright Overall Win

Jett Lawrence, -179

Hunter Lawrence, +193

RJ Hampshire, +537

Eli Tomac, +589

Justin Cooper, +1057

Justin Barcia, +6749

Jorge Prado, +7837

Malcolm Stewart, +8596

Coty Schock, +9704

Valentin Guillod, +9704

Harri Kullas, +9704

Benoit Paturel, +9704

Marshal Weltin, +10653

Bryce Shelly, +10653

Mitchell Harrison, +10653

Colt Nichols, +10653

Max Miller, +11665

Henry Miller, +11665

Jeremy Hand, +11665

Brandon Ray, +11665

Derek Drake, +11665

Romain Pape, +11665

Lorenzo Locurcio, +11665

Opening Odds, Overall Podium

Jett Lawrence, -2422 [-2757]

Hunter Lawrence, -577

RJ Hampshire, -118

Eli Tomac, +133

Justin Cooper, +221

Ken Roczen, +486

Justin Barcia, +660

Jorge Prado, +898

Malcolm Stewart, +1792

Valentin Guillod, +2233

Harri Kullas, +2788

Coty Schock, +5176

Marshal Weltin, +6735

Benoit Paturel, +6735

Colt Nichols, +6735

Mitchell Harrison, +6735

Lorenzo Locurcio, +6735

Romain Pape, +6735

Derek Drake, +6735

Jeremy Hand, +6735

Henry Miller, +6735

Bryce Shelly, +6735

Max Miller, +6735

Brandon Ray, +6735

More SuperMotocross News

Chase Sexton (shoulder) out until SuperMotocross playoffs

Ken Roczen set to return for Unadilla National

Ironman 450 Results | 250 Results

Lachlan Turner sweeps Ironman, continues to dominate WMX

Hunter Lawrence earns first Motocross win at Ironman

Jett Lawrence penalized for jumping Ironman’s Moto 1, dropping him to 17th

Chase Sexton fends off Hunter Lawrence in Ironman Moto 1 win

Haiden Deegan wins Ironman Moto 1 over Jo Shimoda to extend points lead

Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will be MXoN Team USA in 2025

Ironman 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification

