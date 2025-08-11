Ken Roczen set to return for Pro Motocross Unadilla National

Ken Roczen is set to return to SuperMotocross action on the Unadilla National with two rounds remaining in the Pro Motocross season. His last race in the 2025 season came in the Monster Energy Supercross series in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania when he finished sixth in the feature. Following that race, Roczen chose to sit out the final rounds to give his ankle a chance to heal. He struggled with a minor injury throughout most of the season.,

“Well, i m gonna come race Unadilla next weekend 😃; F#%* it,” Roczen posted on social media.

Roczen made only two starts in the outdoor Pro Motocross series last year, and one of those was at Unadilla in the 450 class. He finished seventh overall. The following week in the series’ finale, Roczen finished ninth in the 250 division.

Roczen currently sits 12th in the SuperMotocross World Championship Series, which combines points from Supercross and Motocross. Trailing Joey Savatgy by six points, he has a realistic opportunity to move up one position in the seeding.

With a best result of fifth in the SMX World Championship last year in the season opener at zMax Dragway in Concord, North Carolina, Roczen swept the top 10 after finishing sixth in Round 2 at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas and seventh in the finale at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway.

One reason to return this weekend is that Unadilla has been kind to Roczen in the past, with overall victories in the 450 class in 2016, 2019, and 2021.

