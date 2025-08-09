2025 Ironman 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda takes the early lead

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Haiden Deegan has a little extra incentive this week after being named to Team USA for the Motocross of Nations just minutes before Moto 1.

Seth Hammaker was fastest in morning qualification

Haiden Deegan will be part of Team USA for the 2025 Motocross of Nations

Jalek Swoll and Jo Shimoda battle into Turn 1 with Shimoda emerging victorious

Lap 1 shows Shimoda, Swoll, and Deegan 1-2-3

Tom Vialle moved into third on Lap 4.

Haiden Deegan finished fourth overall last year at Ironman and nothing motivates him more than the perception that he can be beaten.

Jo Shimoda and Jalek Swoll battle for the holeshot with Shimoda emerging with the lead on Lap 1.

Deegan gets a solid start in fourth.

Deegan is up to third by the end of Lap 1, pushing Daxton Bennick back to fourth.

Levi Kitchen rounded out the top five at the completion of the first circuit.

Deegan passed Swoll for third on Lap 2 and has five seconds to make up on Shimoda.

Tom Vialle takes the final podium spot from Swoll on Lap 4.

Deegan closes the distance to Deegan slightly and was a little under five seconds as Lap 5 began.

Garrett Marchbanks completed the top five on Lap 5. He has passed 140 riders so far this season.

