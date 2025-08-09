 Skip navigation
2025 Ironman 250 Moto 1 LIVE Updates: Jo Shimoda takes the early lead

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published August 9, 2025 01:13 PM

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Indiana: Haiden Deegan has a little extra incentive this week after being named to Team USA for the Motocross of Nations just minutes before Moto 1.

  • Seth Hammaker was fastest in morning qualification
  • Haiden Deegan will be part of Team USA for the 2025 Motocross of Nations
  • Jalek Swoll and Jo Shimoda battle into Turn 1 with Shimoda emerging victorious
  • Lap 1 shows Shimoda, Swoll, and Deegan 1-2-3
  • Tom Vialle moved into third on Lap 4.
Hammaker injury
2025 Ironman Motocross 250 Qualification: Seth Hammaker winds up on top after two sessions.
Qualification sets the lineup for the Feature races.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In Race Notes

Haiden Deegan finished fourth overall last year at Ironman and nothing motivates him more than the perception that he can be beaten.

Jo Shimoda and Jalek Swoll battle for the holeshot with Shimoda emerging with the lead on Lap 1.

Deegan gets a solid start in fourth.

Deegan is up to third by the end of Lap 1, pushing Daxton Bennick back to fourth.

Levi Kitchen rounded out the top five at the completion of the first circuit.

Deegan passed Swoll for third on Lap 2 and has five seconds to make up on Shimoda.

Tom Vialle takes the final podium spot from Swoll on Lap 4.

Deegan closes the distance to Deegan slightly and was a little under five seconds as Lap 5 began.

Garrett Marchbanks completed the top five on Lap 5. He has passed 140 riders so far this season.

More SuperMotocross News

Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will be MXoN Team USA in 2025
Ironman 450 Qualification | 250 Qualification
Stilez Robertson ends professional racing career
Haiden Deegan extends with Yamaha, will race out of 450 rig in 2026
Aaron Plessinger to miss final three Pro Motocross rounds
Ironman Preview | Betting Guide
Raycin Kyler makes history
SMX, Monster Energy extend sponsorship through 2030
Enzo Temmerman secures second Loretta’s title with Open Pro Moto 3 win
Roger De Coster retires as US MXoN manager