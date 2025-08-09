2025 Ironman 450 Qualification: The Big Three top Q1’s chart

Crawfordsville, Indiana: Riders are challenged this week by some changes to Ironman Raceway. The new forest section and tighter turn at the top of Godzilla will change the rhythm of the course.

Qualification 1

Jett Lawrence found the optimal lines early in qualification for the Ironman National with a speed of 2:02.657. The Big Three kept Lawrence in sight, however, with only a second separating first through third.

Fresh off his win at Washougal, Chase Sexton hopes to carry him momentum forward and challenge Lawrence’s overall supremacy. He was six-tenths of a second slower at 2:03.257.

Eli Tomac (2:03.676) said the team found some of Yamaha’s problems last round and landed third on the chart.

Fourth-place Justin Cooper (2:04.871) and RJ Hampshire (2:05.229) rounded out the top five and were two seconds off the pace.

Hunter Lawrence was just outside the top five in sixth with a lap of 2:05.266, which was a little more than two and half seconds slower than his brother.

Group A Qualification 1

